Tornado watch in effect through 2 a.m. Published 6:33 pm Tuesday, December 13, 2022

A tornado watch has been issued in the Miss-Lou in effect through 2 a.m. Wednesday.

According to the National Weather Service, the following locations are affected by the tornado watch:

LOUISIANA PARISHES INCLUDED ARE

CATAHOULA

CONCORDIA

EAST CARROLL

FRANKLIN

MADISON

MOREHOUSE

RICHLAND

TENSAS

WEST CARROLL

MISSISSIPPI COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE

ADAMS

BOLIVAR

CARROLL

CLAIBORNE

FRANKLIN

HOLMES

HUMPHREYS

ISSAQUENA

JEFFERSON

LEFLORE

SHARKEY

SUNFLOWER

WARREN

WASHINGTON

YAZOO