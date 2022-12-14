All invited to Caroling in the Park on Thursday, Dec. 22, at 5:30 p.m. Published 3:07 pm Wednesday, December 14, 2022

NATCHEZ — The city’s second annual Caroling in the Park is set for Thursday, Dec. 22, beginning at 5:30 p.m. in Memorial Park behind St. Mary’s Cathedral.

Natchez Mayor Dan Gibson said the event is thank you for a year of support and encouragement.

“As a thank you for your support and encouragement throughout the past year, I invite you to celebrate with us. We have so much to be thankful for. The Natchez Renewal has truly been amazing, and a great new year now awaits,” Gibson said. “We are going to have a good, old-fashioned singalong. We are going to have some refreshments and also a great time of fellowship to ring in the Christmas weekend.”

In addition to the free refreshments, carolers will have the opportunity to peruse the Christmas decorations in the park, which are based on children’s nursery rhymes. The decorations are a new feature, thanks to the Christmas in Natchez committee.

Gibson will be playing the piano and leading the singing.

“We won’t go too long, probably will be finished by 6:30. Then, everyone can make their way to the parties,” he said. “We are really grateful to be able to have this time together at Christmas.”