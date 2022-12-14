Court Case Conclusions: Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022 Published 12:00 am Wednesday, December 14, 2022

Adams County Justice Court Cases — End Results

Week of Dec. 2-8:

None. (No court on Tuesday, Dec. 6)

Adams County Circuit Court Cases — End Results

Week of Dec. 2-8:

None. (none available)

Natchez Municipal Court Cases — End Results

Wednesday, Dec. 7:

Anthony Gerald Jackson, 30, pleaded guilty to violation of municipal criminal ordinances: shooting inside city limits. Sentenced to 15 days suspended. Voluntary forfeiture of weapon. Fine set at $1,248.75.

Jacarius Martavis Moore, 19, charged with disorderly conduct; failure to comply. No probable cause.

Christopher Wimberly, 40, pleaded guilty to petit larceny. Sentenced to 60 days with 31 days suspended. Twenty-nine days credit for time served. Fine set at $248.75. Restitution set at $15.00.

Tuesday, Dec. 6:

Latrevis Keiwaun Clay, 33, charged with arson – dwelling. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Ronald Gene Cox, 40, charged with controlled substance: illegal possession. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Shalece Lashay Thomas, 35, charged with possess, receive, retain, acquire or obtain possession or dispose of stolen firearm. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Shalece Lashay Thomas, 35, charged with murder. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Terry Dewayne Townsend, 29, charged with burglary: all but dwelling. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Keshawn Marquez Wiley, 27, pleaded guilty to burglary; dwelling house, whether armed or not, whether occupied or not reduced to misdemeanor trespass. No jail time or bond set.

Damorris Sentell Williams, 22, pleaded guilty to aggravated assault; attempts to cause or causes serious bodily injury reduced to misdemeanor simple assault – domestic violence. No jail time or bond set.

Christoper Marcell Wimberly, 40, charged with burglary; dwelling house, whether armed or not, whether occupied or not. Case dismissed.

Willard Lee Bingham, 49, charged with simple assault/domestic violence. Case remanded to files.

Concordia Parish Circuit Court Cases — End Results

Wednesday, Dec. 7:

Fareedah Sabir, 29, Clayton, sentenced to 30 days default and fined $760 for theft.

Roderick Smith Jr., 27, Port Allen, fined $100 for possession of marijuana.

Kristy Parker, 45, Ferriday, sentenced to 15 days default and fined $1,010 for possession of drug paraphernalia.

Robert Wilson, 56, Natchez, sentenced to 30 days default and fined $760 for theft.

Miranda Smith, 37, Vidalia, fined $765 for no driver’s license, improper tint, and driving under suspension.

Johnnie Robinson Jr., Lorman, fined $1,110 for flight from an officer and careless operation.

Beatrice Robinson, 34, Natchez, fined $660 for reckless operation and no child restraint.

Ahkeen Robinson, 27, Vidalia, sentenced to 10 days default for reckless operation.

Jimmy A King Jr., 45, Clayton, fined $1,010 for driving under suspension.

Xavier Brooks, 21, Ferriday, sentenced to five days for disturbing the peace.

Dewayne King, fined $275 for improper tint.

Monica Curry, 32, Vidalia, sentenced to six months suspended with 32 hours of community service upon payment of $1,457.

Jerry Jefferson, 59, Ferriday, fined $760 for illegal carrying of weapons.

Jordy Lee, 37, Jonesville, sentenced to three days default and fined $360 for disturbing the peace by intoxication.