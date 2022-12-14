Courthouse Records: Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022 Published 12:00 am Wednesday, December 14, 2022

Adams County

Dec. 2-8

Civil suits:

Estate of Thomas J. Graham Jr.

Estate of Robert H. Floyd.

Five Branches, LLC v. Paradigm Energy Mississippi, LLC, a dissolved Mississippi Limited Liability Company.

Estate of Patricia Williams.

DHS — Aaron Jackson.

DHS — Brandon Alexander.

DHS — James P. Harris.

DHS — Jemyrus T. King.

DHS — Teven T. McKnight.

DHS — Crystal Banks.

DHS — Joseph L. Dunbar III.

Estate of Billy J. Overby.

Divorces:

None.

Marriage license applications:

Gerald Jerome McCray, 52, Jackson, La. to Kristi Lynnette Mealey, 39, Woodville.

William Van Staggs, 35, Natchez to Mary Caroline Bequette, 34, Natchez.

Deed transactions:

Dec. 1-7

Integrity Realty, LLP to Shalanda LaShea Jones, lot 82 Oakland Subdivision.

Rebecca F. Lipscomb to Ryan T. Lipscomb, a 4.34 Acre Portion of lot 10 of the Division of lot 12 Duck Pond Plantation.

Akinremi Akinwale to ELAY, LLC, lot 35 Forest Lawn Subdivision.

Dozer, LLC to Willie A. Ellis, a 5.0 acre tract in a portion of Point Plantation.

Allen Clark Whittington and Curtis Dan Whittington to Angle Reyes and Guadalupe Ortiz, lot 148 Montebello Subdivision.

Seth Sanford and Ashley Wynn to Seth Sanford and Ashley Wynn, land from the most northerly corner (northeast corner) of lot 36 of The Anchorage, Third Development.

J.T.C.R., LLC to Melanie B. Kennedy, land beginning at a point on the West side of Arlington Avenue.

Braxton H. Fondren to Douglas O. Jordan and Kristin L. Jordan, lot 70 Eastbrook Subdivision, Second Development.

Sandpiper, LLC by P. Glenn Green – managing member to Patricia L. Granier, lot 54 Sandpiper Addition, Second Development.

Mortgages:

Dec. 1-7

Shalanda LeShea Jones to Renaissance Community Loan Fund, Inc., lot 82 Oakland Subdivision.

Jerry King Jr. and Casey King to Delta Bank, Vidalia Branch, land from the point where the westerly line of Benbrook Road intersects with the southerly line of Bryandale Plantation.

Willie A. Ellis to United Mississippi Bank, a 5.0 acre tract in a portion of Point Plantation.

Main Line Inspection, LLC to United Mississippi Bank, lot 12 of Block No. D Roselawn Homes Subdivision.

Samantha Day and Jason McLeod to Delta Bank, Vidalia Branch, land commencing at an iron pipe at a point where the southerly right-of-way of Wood Duck Road intersects the westerly right-of-way of Mallard Point.

Eliza Lea Sharp Plauche’ to Delta Bank, Natchez Branch, a 2.09 Acre Portion of lot 1 Fatherland Plantation.

Ashley Wynn and Seth Sanford to Assurance Financial Group, LLC, land from the most northerly corner (northeast corner) of lot 36 of The Anchorage, Third Development.

Adams County Justice Court

Thursday, Dec. 8

Civil cases:

Fast Money, LLC v. Joyce Perry.

Natchez Hospital v. Jerry Bates.

Mendelson Law Firm v. Denecia Taylor.

Michael Simpson v. Jamerial Davis.

Mendelson Law Firm v. Deselle Davis.

Mendelson Law Firm v. Michael Kracek.

Midland Credit v. Rokeshia Myles.

Stonehurst Arms v. Cassandra Knight.

Tower Loan of Natchez v. Hanna Best.

Tower Loan of Natchez v. Carrie Hunt.

Tower Loan of Natchez v. William O. Johnson.

Tower Loan of Natchez v. Ivan Turner.

Lashanda Harris v. Calvin Hunt.

Arthur’s Tires v. Robert Dawson.

Calle Bordelon v. Sharon Brown.

CJ Wages v. James Cassel and Deanna Cassel.

Riverbreeze Manor Apartments v. Latoria Jackson.

Concordia Parish

Dec. 2-8

Civil suits:

Succession of Riles Holland.

Delta Fuel Company, LLC v. South Delta Planting Company.

Delta Fuel Company, LLC v. Cason Delap.

Darylana A. Cain v. Progressive American Insurance Company.

Darylana A. Cain v. Veronica Johnson.

Darylana A. Cain v. Randy Donell Thomas.

21st Mortgage Corporation v. Archia Anderson.

Karly Renee Johnson v. Jeffrey Scott Bonnette.

Karly Renee Johnson v. Marilyn Nicole Delaughter.

Delta Fuel Company v. Tommy Tiffee.

Burl Clark McClure v. Whitney Michelle McClure. (Custody)

Lisa Michelle McClure v. Whitney Michelle McClure. (Custody)

U.S. Foods, Inc. v. C and M Crawfish, LLC.

Jessica Calvit Krueger v. Department of Public Safety and Corrections.

Divorces:

Lakeisha Turner v. Anthony Turner.

Marriage license applications:

Ronald Kevin Craft, 57, Ferriday to Crystal Denise Barlow, 42, Ferriday.

Larry Steven Wilson Jr., 39, Natchez, Miss. to Brandi Michelle Ballard, 36, Natchez, Miss.

Caden Blane Wilson, 19, Wisner, La. to Meybelin Lisbeth Vasquez, 21, Wisner, La.

Jemekia Renea Lewis, 31, Ferriday to Starlin Terrell Hawkins, 32, Ferriday.

Deed transactions:

Home Improvement Guaranteed, Inc. to Hayden McFarland, lot 18, Unit No. 1 Ridgecrest Subdivision.

Geneva Morace to Samantha Pruitt, lot 27 Oakwood Park Subdivision.

Mortgages:

Hayden McFarland to Delta Bank, lot 18, Unit No. 1 Ridgecrest Subdivision.

The United Hands Youth Center to Regions Bank, lot 63 Helena Plantation.

Samantha Pruitt to Delta Bank, lot 27 Oakwood Park Subdivision.