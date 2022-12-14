Crime Reports: Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022 Published 12:00 am Wednesday, December 14, 2022

Natchez Police Department

Arrests — Saturday

Jimmy Tyrone Watkins, 29, 28 Davis Court, Natchez, on charge of simple assault/domestic violence. No bond set.

Kerry Lamonicas Weir, 48, No street address listed, on charge of burglary: all but dwelling. No bond set.

Arrests — Friday

Cordell Wimberly, 59, 201 Lumber Street, Natchez, on charge of simple assault. Bond set at $750.00.

Reports — Sunday

Two false alarms on John R. Junkin Drive.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North.

Traffic stop on Jefferson Street.

False alarm on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Accident on Franklin Street.

Fraud/false pretense on Dumas Drive.

Traffic stop on Melrose Avenue.

Four traffic stops on U.S. 61 South.

Burglary on Orange Avenue.

Hit and run on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Threats on Dumas Drive.

Two traffic stops on North Pearl Street.

Traffic stop on East Woodlawn Avenue.

Traffic stop on Pilgrim Boulevard.

Traffic stop on Lynda Lee Drive.

Traffic stop on Devereux Drive.

Accident on John R. Junkin Drive.

Traffic stop on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Reports — Saturday

Three traffic stops on John R. Junkin Drive.

Accident on Natchez Bridge.

Traffic stop on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Two traffic stops on Melrose Avenue.

Two traffic stops on Pilgrim Boulevard.

Four traffic stops on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Threats on Daisy Street.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North.

Unwanted subject on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Breaking and entering on North Circle Drive.

Hit and run on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on George F. West Sr. Boulevard.

Traffic stop on Lynda Lee Drive.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 South.

Two traffic stops on Old Washington Road.

Traffic stop on Jefferson Street.

Traffic stop on Wood Avenue.

Civil matter on Lewis Drive.

Traffic stop on Morgantown Road.

Intelligence report on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

False alarm on John R. Junkin Drive.

Reports — Friday

False alarm on John R. Junkin Drive.

Three traffic stops on Pilgrim Boulevard.

False alarm on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Three traffic stops on Melrose Avenue.

Traffic stop on Old Washington Road.

Domestic disturbance on Lumber Street.

False alarm on Government Fleet Road.

Intelligence report on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Traffic stop at Walmart Parking Lot.

Two traffic stops on U.S. 61 South.

Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Theft on Devereux Drive.

Fasle alarm on North Wall Street.

Accident on Liberty Road.

Trespassing on Devereux Drive.

Shoplifting on U.S. 61 North.

Two traffic stops on Devereux Drive.

Burglary on Devereux Drive.

Traffic stop on George F. West Sr. Boulevard.

Two traffic stops on Lynda Lee Drive.

Suspicious activity on Dumas Drive.

Loud noise/music on Old Devereux Street.

Theft on North Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Adams County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Sunday

Richard Edward Hudnall, 55, Old U.S. Highway 84 No. 1, Natchez, on charges of possession of a weapon by a convicted felon and possession of methamphetamine. Held without bond.

Arrests — Saturday

Joey Ocell Henry, 54, Sedgefield Road, Natchez, on charge of controlled substance; possession of paraphernalia. Released on $500.00 bond.

Katie M. Moore, 20, McGregory Way, Natchez, on charge of DUI – 1st offense. Released on $500.00 bond.

Arrests — Friday

Tyler Gaines, 22, Rand Road, Natchez, on charge of probation violation. Held without bond.

Joey Ocell Henry, 54, Sedgefield Road, Natchez, on charges of trespassing, simple assault attempt by physical menace, and controlled substance violations. Released on $1,500 bond.

Derrick Terell Jackson, 44, Harris Road, Natchez, on charge of domestic violence/simple assault. Released on $500.00 bond.

Theresa Rena Jones, 53, Downing Road, Natchez, on charge of contempt of court (speeding). Released on $200.00 bond.

Greogary Rose, 47, Fieldview Drive, Roxie, on charge of probation violation. Held without bond.

Reports — Monday

False alarm on Cottage Home Drive.

Reports — Sunday

Traffic stop on Martin Luther King Jr. Road.

Drug related on Martin Luther King Jr. Road.

Theft on Seale Road.

Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Suspicious activity on Horseshoe Drive.

Accident on Chance Road.

Reports — Saturday

Shots fired on Saragossa Road.

Traffic stop on Morgantown Road.

Accident on River Terminal Road.

Traffic stop on River Terminal Road.

False alarm on Bills Cul de Sac.

Traffic stop on Minor Street.

Traffic stop on Artman Road.

Intelligence report on Martin Luther King Jr. Road.

Reports — Friday

Warrant/affidavit on Morgan Avenue.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North.

Intelligence report on Southmoor Drive.

Warrant/affidavit on State Street.

False alarm on Liberty Road.

Threats on Case Street.

Warrant/affidavit on Downing Road.

Property damage on North Palestine Road.

Trespassing on Tasha Drive.

Traffic stop on Wall Street.

Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Sunday

Jasmine Davis, 24, 128 Margaret Circle, No. 19, Clayton, warrant for another agency (Richland). Bond set at $10,000.

Arrests — Saturday

Artice McCray, 33, 111 Pasternacle Road, Ferriday, court order. No bond set.

Fredrick Jones, 40, 308 Cottage Drive, Natchez, home invasion, domestic abuse battery and aggravated criminal damage to property. No bond set.

Arrests — Friday

Lillian Stiler, 46, 808 Washington St., Natchez, possession of a schedule I drug and possession of a schedule II drug with intent. No bond set.

James Whittington, 36, 1245 Azalea St., Vidalia, possession of a schedule I drug and possession of a schedule II drug with intent. No bond set.

Bryan Melton, 50, 1245 Azalea St., Vidalia, possession of a schedule I drug and possession of a schedule II drug with intent. No bond set.

John Cooper, 31, 1245 Azalea St., Vidalia, possession of a schedule I drug and possession of a schedule II drug with intent. No bond set.

Shelton Rice, 50, 1210 Plum St., Vidalia, warrants for cruelty to juveniles and human trafficking. No bond set.

Carrie Calhoun, 54, 163 Lee Ave., simple battery. Bond set at $1,250.

Reports — Sunday

Disturbance on Morris Road.

Miscellaneous call on Ralphs Road.

Disturbance on Margaret Circle.

Disturbance on Skipper Drive.

Failure to register as a sex offender on Carter Street.

Traffic stops on Carter Street.

Automobile accident on US 84.

Reports — Saturday

Traffic stops on Carter Street.

Suspicious person on Poole Road.

Reckless driving on Levens Addition Road.

Unwanted person on Skipper Drive.

Reports — Friday

Drug law violation on Gregory Street.

Nuisance animals on Louisiana Highway 565.

Theft on Levens Addition Road.

Disturbance on Doty Gardens Circle.

Traffic stops on Carter Street.

Power lines down on Ralphs Road.

Domestic violence on National Guard Road.

Automobile accident on Louisiana Highway 565.

Automobile accident on US 84.

Domestic violence on Cowan Street.

Loose horses on Townsend Lane.

Traffic stops on Carter Street.

Reckless driving on US 84.

Disturbance on Doty Gardens Circle.