More than 1,100 meters in Adams County lose power in overnight storm Published 8:07 am Wednesday, December 14, 2022

NATCHEZ — Strong winds, heavy rain and fallen tree debris from an overnight storm are the likely cause of more than 1,100 power losses in Adams County.

Southwest Electric reported 1,122 meters out as of 7 a.m., which is approximately 20 percent of the energy cooperative’s consumers in Adams County. By 8 a.m., power was restored to all but 930 meters.

In Natchez’s city limits Entergy customers fared better with 10 outages reported as of the same time Wednesday.