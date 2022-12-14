More than 1,100 meters in Adams County lose power in overnight storm

Published 8:07 am Wednesday, December 14, 2022

By Sabrina Simms Robertson

(Southwest Electric photo)

NATCHEZ — Strong winds, heavy rain and fallen tree debris from an overnight storm are the likely cause of more than 1,100 power losses in Adams County.

Southwest Electric reported 1,122 meters out as of 7 a.m., which is approximately 20 percent of the energy cooperative’s consumers in Adams County. By 8 a.m., power was restored to all but 930 meters.

In Natchez’s city limits Entergy customers fared better with 10 outages reported as of the same time Wednesday.

Email newsletter signup

More News

Natchez delays start of school today due to weather

Tornado warning issued near Sibley, South Adams County

Tornado watch in effect through 2 a.m.

Natchez man gets nearly 10 years in federal prison for role in massive drug trafficking scheme

Print Article

  • Natchez Democrat Games

    All games are FREE. No subscription required to play.



    Click here for more games

  • Mississippi River level at Natchez

  • Polls

    Are you on Team Real Tree or Team Artificial Tree?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Special Sections