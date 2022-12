Natchez delays start of school today due to weather Published 7:40 am Wednesday, December 14, 2022

The Natchez-Adams School District will delay the start of school today due to weather.

Elementary Schools will start at 9:15 a.m. Middle and High Schools will start at 9:45 a.m.

Morning transportation will also be delayed by 1 hour and 30 minutes.

This story will continue to be updated with more school information as it becomes available.