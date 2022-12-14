Tornado warning issued near Sibley, South Adams County Published 2:13 am Wednesday, December 14, 2022

The National Weather Service in Jackson has issued a Tornado Warning for Northeastern Concordia Parish in northeastern Louisiana, Southwestern Jefferson County, and Adams County until 2:45 a.m.

At 1:50 a.m. a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Deer Park, or 14 miles southeast of Monterey, moving northeast at 30 mph. Radar indicated rotation.

Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes could be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles may occur. Tree damage is likely. This dangerous storm will be near… Sibley around 200 a.m., Natchez and Vidalia around 2:20 a.m., Cranfield around 2:30 a.m., Stanton around 2:35 a.m., Church Hill and Stampley around 2:45 a.m.

Other locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include Ridgecrest.

Take cover now!

Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris.