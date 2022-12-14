Tornado warning issued near Sibley, South Adams County

Published 2:13 am Wednesday, December 14, 2022

By Staff Reports

The National Weather Service in Jackson has issued a Tornado Warning for Northeastern Concordia Parish in northeastern Louisiana, Southwestern Jefferson County, and Adams County until 2:45 a.m.

At 1:50 a.m. a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Deer Park, or 14 miles southeast of Monterey, moving northeast at 30 mph. Radar indicated rotation.

Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes could be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles may occur. Tree damage is likely. This dangerous storm will be near… Sibley around 200 a.m., Natchez and Vidalia around 2:20 a.m., Cranfield around 2:30 a.m., Stanton around 2:35 a.m., Church Hill and Stampley around 2:45 a.m. 

Email newsletter signup

Other locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include Ridgecrest.

Take cover now!

Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris.

More BREAKING NEWS

Tornado watch in effect through 2 a.m.

Adams County, Concordia Parish remain under tornado watch through 2 a.m.

Adams County, Concordia Parish under Tornado Watch

UPDATE: Multiple injured in two-vehicle crash at MLK, George F. West intersection

Print Article

  • Natchez Democrat Games

    All games are FREE. No subscription required to play.



    Click here for more games

  • Mississippi River level at Natchez

  • Polls

    Are you on Team Real Tree or Team Artificial Tree?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Special Sections