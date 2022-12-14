Town of Ferriday under boil water advisory

Published 10:40 am Wednesday, December 14, 2022

By Sabrina Simms Robertson

Boil Water Advisory issued. (Web image)

FERRIDAY, La. — The Town of Ferriday is under a precautionary boil water advisory after a leak in a main water line.

Town officials shared on Ferriday Police Department’s social media page regarding the boil advisory on Tuesday morning.

“The Town of Ferriday water system is up and running. We will be under a boil advisory until the water samples are tested in the coming days. Thanks for your patience during this time,” officials said.

Lab results are expected before the week is up. This story will be updated when more information is available.

