Tree falls on home in Cranfield; water washes over road near Hutchins Landing Published 10:08 am Wednesday, December 14, 2022

NATCHEZ — The Cranfield area of Adams County seems to have been hardest hit by storms overnight.

Adams County Emergency Management Director Robert Bradford said a number of trees were downed in the area, one falling on top of a home at 24 Nations Road.

“A tree fell on the family’s house and they couldn’t out,” Bradford said. “They had to cut the tree to get them out, but they were able to walk out. I believe there were eight individuals in the home, but none were injured.”

Bradford said he does not know if the area was hit by a tornado, or if heavy winds caused the damage in the area.

“We are doing a preliminary assessment of that, but don’t have the answers yet,” he said.

As of 10 a.m. Wednesday morning, Bradford said the area had received more than 2.75 inches of rainfall.

About 31 area residents sought shelter in the Adams County Safe Room.

At 9 a.m. this morning, Entergy was showing no customers without power in Natchez, but Bradford said he thought Southwest Electric Cooperative had some pockets of outages in Adams County.

“Right now, we are just getting a little rain. We are under a flash flood warning and early this morning, we noticed a lot of ditches are filling up,” Bradford said.

Adams County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Shane Daugherty said a tree fell onto a trailer in the area of Hutchins Landing, where water and debris washed over the roadway at Hutchins Landing and Petal Lane.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.