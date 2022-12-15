Flooding closes Camp Bayou Road at Dewey W. Wills Wildlife Management Area Published 3:53 pm Thursday, December 15, 2022

Camp Bayou Road at Dewey W. Wills Wildlife Management Area (WMA) is closed to vehicular traffic due to flooding of the waterfowl impoundment, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) announced.

The road may be accessed by ATV/UTV only. A parking area is located near the gate. Once the water recedes after hunting season and road conditions allow, vehicular traffic will be permitted.

Dewey W. Wills WMA is located in portions of LaSalle, Catahoula and Rapides parishes in central Louisiana approximately 20 miles northeast of Alexandria. For more information on the WMA, go to https://www.wlf.louisiana.gov/page/dewey-w-wills.

For more information, contact Cliff Dailey at 318-487-5885 or adailey@wlf.la.gov.