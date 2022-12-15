Mississippi detects 102 more cases of HPAI in wild birds Published 2:50 pm Thursday, December 15, 2022

JACKSON — US Department of Agriculture Animal Plant Health Inspection Service confirmed 102 more cases of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza in Mississippi wild birds Thursday. The new results bring the state total of cases up to 111 including migratory waterfowl, black vultures, a great horned owl, a red-tailed hawk and a bald eagle.

Seven new cases are in Issaquena County, 59 in Tallahatchie County, 11 in LeFlore, 1 in Lawrence County, 20 are in Noxubee County, one in Clarke County and one in Washington.

Louisiana had two new positives in LaSalle Parish bringing their total to 45 cases of HPAI this year.

Email newsletter signup

Mississippi has not had any new detections of HPAI in commercial producers of poultry but did have a breakout in a commercial broiler which impacted 34,400 birds in Lawrence County.

Safety precautions for HPAI

Waterfowl Hunters:

Only harvest birds that act and look healthy.

Do not eat, drink, or smoke while handling harvested birds.

Process harvested birds outdoors or in a well-ventilated area.

Wear disposable gloves while processing harvested birds.

Wash hands, utensils, and work surfaces before and after processing birds, as well as before and after handling uncooked meat.

Keep harvested birds cool until processed, then refrigerate, freeze, or cook to an internal temperature of 165 degrees.



Disposing of bird carcasses:

Dead birds should not be handled with bare hands. Maintain a physical barrier. To collect or remove dead birds from the environment:

Pick up the bird with doubled plastic bags that have been turned inside out. Then, invert and seal the doubled plastic bag with the bird inside.

To dispose of the bird:

Place the bag in household garbage. As an alternative, bury the dead bird (no bag) by handling the bird with a shovel.