Monterey man killed in Concordia Parish crash Published 2:51 pm Thursday, December 15, 2022

CONCORDIA PARISH, La. — State law enforcement is investigating a single-vehicle crash that claimed the life of a Monterey man on Wednesday evening.

On Wednesday, at approximately 4:30 p.m., Louisiana State Police Troop E responded to a one-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 565 south of Wildsville. The crash claimed the life of 75-year-old George L. Henry.

The initial investigation revealed that a 2016 Ford Focus, driven by Henry, was southbound on Louisiana Highway 565. For reasons still under investigation, the vehicle exited the roadway and impacted a tree before coming to rest. After striking the tree, the vehicle became engulfed in flames.

Henry sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. Routine toxicology samples were obtained and submitted for analysis.

While the cause of this crash remains under investigation, distracted and inattentive driving continues to be a leading cause of crashes in our state. Louisiana State Police urges all motorists to stay alert while driving. A lapse in one’s awareness can have deadly consequences.

In 2022, Troop E Troopers investigated 52 fatal crashes resulting in 56 fatalities.