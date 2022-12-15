Walker wins Vidalia City Court Judge seat in runoff Published 11:07 am Thursday, December 15, 2022

VIDALIA, La. —Hu’Cheryl Walker won the Vidalia City Court Judge runoff race against Ann Siddall, according to preliminary results from the Louisiana Secretary of State’s Office.

The judge’s race was the lone local race on the ballot in a Saturday, Dec. 10, runoff election with a 28.6 percent voter turnout.

Walker received 556 votes, or 64 percent of the total votes, while Sidall received 320 votes.

Email newsletter signup

Meanwhile, parish and state voters passed all three constitutional amendments listed on the ballot.

On Amendment 1, which will require U.S. citizenship to register and vote in Louisiana, 1,184 Concordia Parish voters, 69 percent, approved, while 537, or 31 percent, opposed the measures.

For Amendment 2, which will require Senate confirmation of gubernatorially appointed members of the State Civil Service Commission, 1,059 Concordia Parish voters, 62 percent, approved and 647, 38 percent, opposed.

On Amendment 3, which will require Senate confirmation of certain members of the State Police Commission, 1,221 Concordia Parish voters, 71 percent, approved and 487, 29 percent, opposed.

Fewer Concordia Parish voters cast their decisions on the amendments than in the judge’s race, only 13.6 percent. Statewide, voter turnout in Saturday’s election was just over 14 percent.

Amendment 1 passed with 291,624 votes, 75 percent, while 97,821, 25 percent, opposed.

Amendment 2 gained approval with 274,742 votes, 71 percent, and 110,992, 29 percent, opposed.

Amendment 3 passed with 278,772 votes, 72 votes, while 107,108, 28 percent, opposed.