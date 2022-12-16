Carolyn Ann Carradine Published 5:18 am Friday, December 16, 2022

March 29, 1955 – Dec. 8, 2022

NATCHEZ — Funeral Services for Carolyn Ann Carradine, 67, of Natchez, who died Thursday, December 8, 2022, in Natchez, will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, December 17, 2022, at Salem Missionary Baptist Church in Fayette with Pastor Maurice Irving officiating.

Burial will follow at the church cemetery under the direction of West Gate Funeral Home.

Visitation will be held on Friday, December 16, 2022, from 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the funeral home and will continue on Saturday, December 17, 2022, from 12:30 p.m. until the time of service at the church. Masks are required at both events.

Carolyn was born March 29, 1955, in Jefferson County, the daughter of Laura L. Carradine and Jessie Carradine. She was a member of the Salem Missionary Baptist Church. In her spare time, she enjoyed spending time with family and friends, cooking, playing cards, dancing, and shopping.

She is preceded in death by her parents; daughters, Shirley A. Carradine and Katie L. Carradine; brother, Albert Carradine; and great-grandson, DaJuanyee Harris, II.

Carolyn leaves to cherish her memories: son, Delvin Carradine; daughter, Rosha Carradine; brothers, Willie James Carradine (Mary) and Micheal Carradine (Margaret); sisters, Rosetta Clark and Patricia Carradine; two grandchildren, Asia and Cameron Carradine; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.westgatefh.com.