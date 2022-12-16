Clarence Bacon Published 5:38 am Friday, December 16, 2022

Dec. 23, 1938 – Dec. 11, 2022

NATCHEZ — Funeral Services for Clarence Bacon, 83, of Natchez, who died Sunday, December 11, 2022, in Jackson will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, December 19, 2022, at Jerusalem Baptist Church with Pastor Ernest Ford Sr. officiating.

Burial will follow at Sunset View Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of West Gate Funeral Home.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, December 18, 2022, from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the funeral home and will continue on Monday, December 19, 2022, from 10 a.m. until the time of service at the church. Masks are required at both events.

Clarence was born December 23, 1938, in Natchez, the son of Ernestine Shaw and Richard Bacon. He was a graduate of Natchez Junior College and was a retired machine operator at Diamond International. Mr. Bacon enjoyed watching college football.

He is preceded in death by his parents; brother, Leon Minor; sister, Estelle Mock and daughter, Janice Bacon-Green.

Clarence leaves to cherish his memories: four sons: LaVan Weir, Troy Bacon, Jeffrey Jones (Shelia) and Tyrus Bacon (Senait); one daughter, Donna Bacon-Ivory (George); brother, Charles Bacon (Daisy); sisters: Dora O’Neal, Carlotta Washington, Rosie Lee Stewart, Willie Mae Robinson, Alma Lee Washington and Camille Felton; fourteen grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews and friends.

