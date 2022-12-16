Crime Reports: Friday, Dec. 16, 2022 Published 12:00 am Friday, December 16, 2022

Natchez Police Department

No arrests available.

Reports — Wednesday

Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Reports — Tuesday

Seven traffic stops on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

False alarm on U.S. 61 North.

Four traffic stops on U.S. 61 North.

Threats on Marin Avenue.

Traffic stop on Vaughn Drive.

Accident on Devereux Drive.

Two traffic stops on Devereux Drive.

Twelve traffic stops on Auburn Avenue.

Traffic stop on Ratcliff Road.

Traffic stop on North Broadway Street.

Civil matter on Lewis Drive.

Malicious mischief on Devereux Drive.

Theft on Devereux Drive.

Traffic stop on Roselawn Drive.

Hit and run on John R. Junkin Drive.

Eight traffic stops on Pilgrim Boulevard.

Three traffic stops on Lynda Lee Drive.

False alarm on High Street.

Traffic stop on Duncan Park Road.

Traffic stop on Franklin Street.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 South.

Traffic stop on State Street.

Traffic stop on Morgantown Road.

Intelligence report on Holly Drive.

Intelligence report on Edgin Street.

Property damage on George F. West Sr. Boulevard.

Reports — Monday

Seven traffic stops on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on South Canal Street.

Traffic stop on Lynda Lee Drive.

False alarm on Lynda Lee Drive.

Three traffic stops on Devereux Drive.

Threats on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Three traffic stops on U.S. 61 North.

Civil matter on Alice Lane.

Simple assault on New Street.

Abandoned vehicle on Watkins Street.

Traffic stop on North Union Street.

Fraud/false pretense on John R. Junkin Drive.

Abandoned vehicle on Pintard Street.

Traffic stop on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Two traffic stops on Pilgrim Boulevard.

Lost/stolen tag on Devereux Drive.

Traffic stop on John R. Junkin Drive.

False alarm on John R. Junkin Drive.

Adams County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Monday

Jessie Mae Tolbert, 47, No street address listed, Natchez, on charges of simple assault/domestic violence and simple assault causing bodily injury. Released on $1,000 bond.

Reports — Wednesday

False alarm on U.S. 61 North.

Reports — Tuesday

False alarm on Andrews Drive.

Two traffic stops on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Dog problem on Grafton Heights Road.

Harassment on Village Square Boulevard.

Accident on Martin Luther King Jr. Road.

Traffic stop on Martin Luther King Jr. Road.

Traffic stop on John R. Junkin Drive.

Accident on Country Club Drive.

Threats on West Sulinda Street.

Reports — Monday

Accident on Morgantown Road.

Civil matter on Owl Lane.

Loose livestock on Major Boulevard.

Intelligence report on Bryan Road.

Scam on Tuccio Lane.

Stolen vehicle on Lower Woodville Road.

Lost/stolen tag on Parsons Road.

False alarm on Steam Plant Road.

Burglary on Country Club Drive.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 City Limits.

False alarm on Liberty Road.

Identity theft on W.L. Nelson Road.

False alarm on Cottage Home Drive.

Warrant/affidavit on Jefferson Davis Boulevard.

Breaking and entering on Tasha Drive.

Stolen vehicle on State Street.

Intelligence report on Pineview Drive.

Accident on Myrtle Drive.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North.

Disturbance on East Maxie Court.

Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Tuesday

Robert J. Reid, 44, 273 Cowan St., Ferriday, possession of schedule II drugs and theft of utility services. No bond set.

Trina M. Liening, 44, 273 Cowan St., Ferriday, resisting an officer, possession of schedule II drug and theft of utility services. No bond set.

David McCurdy, 40, 263 Cowan St., Ferriday, theft of utility services, interference of commission of theft, theft, illegal possession of stolen things and possession of schedule II drug. No bond set.

Kelante Russ, 26, 141 Bowie Road, Wildsville, second degree battery. No bond set.

Edward Martin, 53, 314 Rokofee Road, failure to register/notify. No bond set.

Brian K. Melton, 50, 1645 Azalea St., video voyeurism (33 counts). No bond set.

Reports — Wednesday

Fight on Vidalia Drive.

Automobile accident on Ralphs Road.

Reports — Tuesday

Unwanted person on Ralphs Road.

Nuisance animals on Riverside Street.

Residence burglary on Drumgoole Street.

Automobile accident on Louisiana Highway 129.

Theft on Mimosa Drive.

Two theft reports on Cowan Street.

Fight on Doyle Road.

Automobile accident on Louisiana Highway 129.

Theft on Weeks Circle.

Juvenile problem on Leo Ivy Road.

Loose horses on Loop Road.

Nuisance animals on Levens Addition Road.

Shots fired on Vidalia Drive.

Criminal trespass on Airport Road.

Suspicious person on Peach Street.

Traffic stop on Carter Street.

Nuisance animals on Westside Drive.

Reports — Monday

Fire on Main Street.

Unwanted person on Carter Street.

Suspicious person on Louisiana Highway 565.

Traffic stops on Carter Street.

Medical call on Doty Gardens Circle.