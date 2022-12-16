Dorothy Lee Thompson Published 5:25 am Friday, December 16, 2022

March 9, 1933 – Dec. 9, 2022

NATCHEZ — Funeral services for Dorothy Lee Thompson, 89, of Natchez, who died Friday, December 9, 2022, in Natchez will be held at 11 a.m., December 17, 2022, at Mt. Olive Baptist Church with Pastor Douglas Logan officiating.

Burial will follow at Rounds Family Cemetery under the direction of West Gate Funeral Home.

Dorothy was born March 9, 1933, in Adams County, the daughter of Alice Rounds and Will Washington. She was a graduate of Brumfield High School Class of 1953. Mrs. Thompson was a member of Mt. Olive Baptist Church where she served as Choir President, member of the Usher Board and Mother’s Board, and Sunday School teacher. She also held memberships with Mt. Olive Baptist Church Helping Hand Club and Town & Country Homemakers Club. Dorothy enjoyed singing, baking and family gatherings.

She is preceded in death by her parents; son, Fred McMorris; siblings, Naomi Daily, Arby Thompson, Winnie Reynolds, Dinah Ealey, Chester Washington, Mary Alice Pettis, Bertha Green, Will Washington, Jr. and James Washington.

Dorothy leaves to cherish her memories: three sons: Arthur McMorris, Sr., Charles McMorris, Cary McMorris; daughters: Zelda Cain (Anthony), Patricia Collins (Troy); brother, Elijah Washington (Lucinda); sister, Gwendolyn Vanderson; nineteen grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren, four great-great-grandchildren; nieces, Debbie Ealey, Jackie Johnson; caregiver, Vanessa Jarvis, a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.westgatefh.com.