Eula B. Gilchrist Minor Published 5:20 am Friday, December 16, 2022

Jan. 4, 1945 – Dec. 6, 2022

NATCHEZ — Funeral Services for Eula B. Gilchrist Minor, 77, of Natchez, who died Tuesday, December 6, 2022, in Natchez, will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, December 17, 2022, at Antioch Baptist Church with Bishop J. L. Hammitte officiating.

Burial will follow at the Natchez National Cemetery on Monday at 10 a.m. under the direction of West Gate Funeral Home.

Visitation will be held on Friday, December 16, 2022, from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the funeral home and will continue on Saturday, December 17, 2022, from 10 a.m. until the time of service at the church. Masks are required at both events.

Eula was born January 4, 1945, the daughter of Gertrude and James Gilchrist. She graduated from Alcorn State University. Eula was a retired school teacher. She was a member of the Antioch Baptist Church where she served in the choir and as a Sunday School teacher and Missionary. In her spare time, Eula enjoyed reading, writing, math, and puzzles.

She is preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Wanda Minor; step-son, Mark Minor; one brother and three sisters.

Eula leaves to cherish her memories: her loving husband, Willie E. Minor; stepson, Willie E. Minor, Jr; brothers, Calvin January and Alfred Gilchrist (Shelia); sisters, Josie Gilchrist Anderson, Penny January, Clintine Wright, and Bridgette Gilchrist; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.westgatefh.com.