Josephine Tucker Dickey Published 5:35 am Friday, December 16, 2022

Sept. 7, 1935 – Dec. 10, 2022

NATCHEZ — Funeral services for Josephine Tucker Dickey, 87, of Natchez, who died Saturday, December 10, 2022, in Natchez will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, December 18, 2022, at Melrose Church of Christ with Minister Michael Hoggatt officiating.

Burial will follow at Sunset View Memorial Cemetery under the direction of West Gate Funeral Home.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, December 17, 2022, from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the funeral home and will continue on Sunday, December 18, 2022, from 1 p.m. until the time of service at the funeral home. Masks are required.

Josephine was born September 7, 1935, in Natchez, the daughter of Fannie Mae Tucker. She attended Brumfield School and was a retired school dietitian. Josephine enjoyed reading and studying the Bible.

She is preceded in death by her mother; sisters: Willie Mae Luss, Hattie Luss Bowie, Barbara Luss Sewell, Renee Hill; brothers: Manuel Hill and Allen Luss, Jr.; uncles: Marshall Tucker, Sr., Bill Tucker, Clarence Tucker, Sr., daughter, Shelia Tucker O’Brien, mother Mattie Luss and Allen Luss, Sr. and son Anthony Tucker.

Josephine leaves to cherish her memories: three sons: Lee Edward Woodfork (Idell), Donald Tucker (Courtney) and Joseph Tucker; one daughter, Joann Woodfork Thompson and fiance’ David Bradford; sisters: Gloria Luss McCoy, Jeanette Street, Barbara Wilson, Teresa McConnell, Lauren Hill, Shirl James and Pamela Payne; brother, Alvin Bell and a host of nieces, nephews, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, friends and neighbors.

