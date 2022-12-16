Nathaniel Washington Sr. Published 5:21 am Friday, December 16, 2022

April 14, 1935 – Dec. 6, 2022

NATCHEZ — Funeral Services for Nathaniel Washington Sr., 87, of Natchez, who died Tuesday, December 6, 2022, in Natchez, will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, December 17, 2022, at New Beginnings Baptist Church with Pastor Larry Wright officiating.

Burial will follow at Windy Hill #2 Baptist Church Cemetery under the direction of West Gate Funeral Home.

Visitation will be held on Friday, December 16, 2022, from 6:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. at the funeral home and will continue on Saturday, December 17, 2022, from 12 p.m. until the time of service at the church. Masks are required at both events.

Nathaniel was born April 14, 1935, in Natchez, the son of Estelle Malone Washington and Eddie Washington. He was educated in Adams County. Nathaniel was self-employed as a painter. He was a member of the Windy Hill #2 Baptist Church, where he served as a deacon, and a member of the Masonic Lodge. Nathaniel enjoyed hunting, playing cards, and traveling.

He is preceded in death by his parents; wife, Beatrice Washington; daughter, Deborah R.W Parks; sisters, Alicia Ellis, Augustine Green, Betty W. Hutchins, Ethel Brown, Velma Nelson, and Prettie Mae Brown; and brother, Herman Washington.

Nathaniel leaves to cherish his memories: sons: Nathaniel Washington, Jr. (Linda), Landolph Washington (Shirley), and Vincent Washington (Gloria); daughter, Glynn Washington; step-daughters, Gwendolyn P. Marshall and Deborah Ware; brother, Dan Washington; sisters, Eddie Fletcher, Alma Washington, Shirley Brown, and Grady Jones; and a host of grandchildren, nieces, nephews, family, and friends.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.westgatefh.com