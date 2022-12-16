Ruth Ann Wyatt Reed Published 5:17 am Friday, December 16, 2022

May 25, 1941 – Dec.9, 2022

FAYETTE — Funeral Services for Ruth Ann Wyatt Reed, 81, of Fayette, who died Friday, December 9, 2022, in Hattiesburg, will be held at 1 p.m. on Sunday, December 18, 2022, at St. Mariah Missionary Baptist Church with Rev. Stanford Cruel officiating.

Burial will follow at the Pine Grove Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery under the direction of West Gate Funeral Home – Fayette Branch.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, December 17, 2022, 5:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. at the Fayette branch and will continue on Sunday, December 18, 2022, from 12:00 p.m. until the time of service at the church. Masks are required at both events.

Ruth Ann was born May 25, 1941, the daughter of Verine Sanders Wyatt and Shelvy Davis “SD” Wyatt. She attended school in the Liddell School System in Fayette and later attended Alcorn State University and Delta College. Ruth was a Certified Nursing Assistant until her retirement. She was a member of the St. Mariah Missionary Baptist Church where she served as President of the mother board. In her spare time, Ruth enjoyed watching television and playing candy crush.

She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Robert E. Reed, Sr; brothers, Herman Wyatt and Shelvy Davis “SD” Wyatt, Jr; sister, Dorothy Wyatt Robinson; and two infant children, Denean Cruel and Steven Cruel.

Ruth leaves to cherish her memories: her loving sons, Marv Cruel, Marvin Cruel, Richard Cruel (Martha), Terrance Cruel, Ronnie Cruel, and Stanford Cruel (Agnes); daughters, Thelma Cruel Barnes (Jimmy), Velma Cruel Oliver, and Patricia Cruel McNamee; sisters, Martha Wyatt Rossignol (Joseph) and Louetta Wyatt; fifteen grandchildren, twenty great-grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews, and extended family.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.westgatefh.com.