Storm roar past Family Community Christian School Published 3:50 pm Friday, December 16, 2022

FERRIDAY — Roniya Ellis had a double-double with a game-high 29 points to go with 10 rebounds as well as six steals as the Delta Charter School Lady Storm overcame a shaky start to defeat the Family Community Christian School Lady Warriors 52-32 last Wednesday night.

Family Community Christian took advantage of Delta Charter’s inability to get shots to go in from close range to lead Lady Storm 15-7 after one quarter of play. But it was all Delta Charter from the second quarter on.

“It was a good game to come back from winning (up) there. We won that one by three points. We came out and took care of business like I wanted to,” Lady Storm head coach Ronald Ellis said. “We missed eight lay-ups in the first quarter alone. I got on to them and we talked about.”

Email newsletter signup

Delta Charter outscored FCCS 15-7 in the second quarter to make it a 22-22 game at halftime. The Lady Storm’s defense was even stronger in the second half as they outscored the Lady Warriors 18-6 in the third quarter and 12-4 in the fourth quarter.

“We cleaned up the mistakes. We played hard, but we were just sloppy (to start the game),” Ellis said.

Chyann Lee had eight points, eight assists, and five steals while Mikayla Matthews had five points and a team-leading 13 rebounds, and Madesyn Grover also scored five points.

The Lady Storm (4-5) played at Union Parish High School at 6 p.m. Friday.

Delta Charter boys 65, FCCS 31

FERRIDAY — Tyrin Singleton and Ronald Ellis Jr. combined to score 45 points, more than Family Community Christian School had as a team, to lead the Delta Charter School Storm to a 65-31 victory over the Warriors last Wednesday night.

Singleton led all scorers with 22 points while Ellis Jr. was right behind with 21 points. Jalen Watson also finished in double-digit scoring with 11 points. Storm head coach Ronald Ellis said the team ready for this game from the jump.

“The guys were really motivated because the last time we played them up there (on Nov. 29), there was a lot of trash talking. We won big, but there was a lot of trash talking,” Ellis said.

This game was over before it really got going as Delta Charter had its way with FCCS on both ends of the court in the first quarter. And by the time that quarter was over, the Storm led the Warriors 24-4.

“They came out with a lot of attention. If they come out with a lot of attention every night, we’ll be alright,” Ellis said.

Delta Charter outscored the Warriors 18-12 in the second quarter to take a 42-16 lead into halftime and then obliterated the visitors from Winnsboro, La. 17-2 in the third quarter for a commanding 59-18 advantage. Family Community Christian outscored the Storm 13-6 in the fourth quarter.

The Storm (3-4) took on Union Parish High School on the road at 7:30 p.m. Friday.