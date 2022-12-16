Visit Natchez’s Roscoe Barnes III is winner of 2023 Humanities Partner Award Published 10:18 pm Friday, December 16, 2022

NATCHEZ – Roscoe Barnes III, cultural heritage tourism manager for Visit Natchez, is one of several winners of the 2023 Public Humanities Awards presented by the Mississippi Humanities Council. MHC selected Barnes for its 2023 Humanities Partner Award.

The award recognizes a person or organization that has collaborated with the Council to broaden its scope and reach new audiences. It includes recognition of “outstanding work in preserving and sharing Mississippi’s unique history and culture,” according to an MHC press release.

“This is truly a wonderful surprise,” said Barnes. “The news actually caused me to tear up. I am both humbled and honored by this recognition, and I’m grateful to Dr. Stuart Rockoff and the entire staff of the Mississippi Humanities Council.”

Barnes said his work is possible because of the support of the Visit Natchez team and their partners in the Natchez community.

In a letter to Barnes dated Dec. 7, MHC Executive Director Stuart Rockoff said the honor was well deserved.

“Over the past few years, you have been a vital partner for the MHC, helping us reach new organizations in Natchez and support many efforts to preserve Natchez’s African American history,” Rockoff wrote. “You were also a vital link in our bringing humanities courses to the Wilkinson County Correctional Facility.”

At least six different MHC grants can be linked to Barnes’ partnership, according to MHC. Among other things, Barnes encouraged the Dr. John Banks House, the Rhythm Night Club Memorial Museum, and the Natchez Museum of African American History and Culture to apply for MHC grants, MHC reported.

MHC noted: “Once those grants were awarded, he wrote press releases that have been widely carried in the media, always highlighting the impact of the MHC. Like the MHC, Barnes is a behind-the-scenes connector whose partnership has greatly expanded the Council’s work in southwest Mississippi.”

The public is invited to the 2023 Public Humanities Awards ceremony and reception at 5:30 p.m., Friday, March 24, 2022, at the Two Mississippi Museums. Tickets are $50 each and may be purchased through the MHC website or by sending a check to the Mississippi Humanities Council, 3825 Ridgewood Road, Room 317, Jackson, MS 239211.

For more information, visit http://mshumanities.org/winners-of-the-2023-mhc-public-humanities-awards-announced