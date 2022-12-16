William T. Hall Published 5:36 am Friday, December 16, 2022

July 29, 1920 – Dec. 13, 2022

Service for William “Bill” Hall, age 102, who died peacefully on December 13, 2022, will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, December 16, in the Natchez National Cemetery under the direction of Laird Funeral Home.

Born in Denver, Colorado, Mr. Hall was the son of Bessie and Theodore Hall.

Email newsletter signup

He was preceded in death by his parents, his first wife, Alice Hall, and his second wife Carolyn Adams Hall.

He is survived by his son William T “Billy” Hall and wife Sandy of Thino Valley, Arizona, granddaughter Shirley Hall, stepdaughter Tanna Davis and husband, Vidal; eight grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, and six great-great-grandchildren.

Bill was a retired Master Sergeant of the United States Marine Corps. He is the last known survivor of VMF 228 Defenders of Midway in WWII. He is a veteran of the Korean War with three tours in Vietnam. He was a member of St. Mary’s Basilica.

The family wishes to thank the staff of Deaconess Hospice Care and Home Sweet Home, as well as devoted neighbors Jerry and Carol Smith.

Memorials can be made to Bill’s favorite charities Marine Toys for Tots or Natchez Adams County Humane Society.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at lairdfh.com.