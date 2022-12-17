Santa making plans for Natchez visit; releases his route for Christmas Eve Published 10:09 pm Saturday, December 17, 2022

NATCHEZ — This year’s Santa and his elves have been busy preparing for their visit with Natchez children on Christmas Eve.

In fact, Santa today released the route he will take when visiting with children on Dec. 24.

There’s still time to donate to the Natchez Children’s Christmas Tree Fund, which works to provide a Merry Christmas for every child in need. Simply bring your donation to The Natchez Democrat office, or donate using a credit or debit card online at The Natchez Democrat’s website. One hundred percent of all money donated goes to the Children’s Christmas Tree Fund.

Here is the route Santa and his crew will take on Christmas Eve.

Parade route

7:30AM

Meet at the Grand Hotel 111 Broadway, Natchez, MS

8:00AM

Leave the Grand Hotel to pick up Santa — Dunleith (front gate, 84 Homochitto St.)

8:15AM

Pick up Santa Claus at Dunleith.

8:25AM

LEAVE WITH SANTA AND ENTOURAGE BEGINS,

Right on Homochitto St., left on Winchester, right on Auburn Ave., left on Park Place, left on Ratcliff, left on Melrose Ave., right on Devereux Dr. to Morgantown Rd.

OAKLAND SUBDIVISION

Right and bear left on Oakland loop back to Morgantown Rd and right to Second St.

BROOKLYN SUBDIVISION

Left on Second Street @ Morgantown Baptist Church. Through stop sign to Brooklyn. Turn left on Brooklyn to Magnolia Ave. Right on Magnolia, Loop back to Brooklyn to Brookfield.

BROOKFIELD SUBDIVISION

Brookfield to (1st right) on Horseshoe, loop back to Brookfield, right to Morgantown Road, right to Highway 61 South. to Devereux Dr. turn right on Linda Lee Dr.

HOLIDAY APARTMENTS

Right on Old Washington Road, loop back to Old Washington Rd., turn right on Old

Washington Rd., to Triumph Ln.

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, CAMBRIDGE HEIGHTS

Turn right on Triumph Lane, to Dumas Dr., loop back to Triumph Lane.

Right on Pilgrim Blvd, to M.L.K. , turn left on M.L.K straight to Monroe St. right on Monroe St., tum left on N. Commerce St. arrive at 401 N. Commerce St. to Stop #1

9:15 AM STOP #1

Hosts — Home of Eric West & Charlotte Brent, 401 N. Commerce (M/M John Bergeron,

M/M Gabe Cassagne, M/M Joe Stedman, M/M Ronnie Boutwell, M/M Alan Parr: (Invited Guests) Approximately 30 minutes

Depart at 9:50 AM

Commerce St., left on State St., straight to John. Quitman Blvd., straight to Liberty Rd. turning left on Old Pond Rd. (Oakhurst Subdivision)

OAKHURST SUBDIVISION

Old Pond to a left on Oakhurst Drive loop around back to a right onto Old Pond

Road to a left on Liberty Rd.

EASTBROOK SUBDIVISION/WESTOVER SUBDIVISION

Right on Margaret Ave (stay straight on Margaret Ave) loop around to left on Lindberg Ave to right on Earhart to left on John Glenn to right on Eastbrook

FATHERLAND SUBDIVISION & MONTEBELLO SUBDIVISION

Left on South Shields Lane to Leave on Ridgewood Road loop around to right on Englewood to left on Westwood to leave on Edgewood to leave on Eastwood to right on Creekbend

(PARADE PAUSES AT ARROWHEAD — SPECIAL SANTA VISIT) to right on Arrowhead Drive to right on Melrose-Montebello Drive across Sgt. Prentiss Drive onto Melrose Montebello Parkway to Melrose, right on Linden Dr. to #1 Conner Circle. Stop #2

10:25 AM Stop #2

Hosts — David and Marjorie Hawkins/Linden, 1 Conner Circle. (Invited Guests)

Approximately 30 minutes

Depart at 11:00 AM

Right on Melrose, left on Quitman, Left on MLK and Left on Homochitto 11:15 AM

BRADEN SCHOOL AUDITORIUM

CHILDREN’S CHRISTMAS TREE

Left on Homochitto. Right on MLK. Left on Main Street.

12:15

Parade members take a break and meet up for lunch!!

LUNCH AT THE GRAND HOTEL 111 BROADWAY STREET

Depart at 1:15 PM

Right on Franklin Street. Right on MLK. Left on Homochitto to Lower Woodville

DUNKERRON SUBDIVISION

Left on Briarwood to leave on Tanglewood to right onto Rollingwood, then back to left on Briarwood to leave on Highland Blvd.

HIGHLAND SUBDIVISION

Highland Blvd. to a right on Pecan way, turn left on Woodville Drive across Highland left MacGregor Way to right on Pecan way to right on Stahlman Street exit out to access road to right on Sgt Prentiss to left on Jeff Davis Blvd.

FATHERLAND SUBDIVISION & MONTEBELLO SUBDIVISION

Left on Jeff Davis to right onto South Meadow to Forrest, left on Forrest to S. Temple, left on S. Temple to Jeff Davis Straight onto North Temple to a left on North Meadow. Left on Jeff Davis to leave on Mansfield to leave on Melrose-Montebello left on Sgt. S. Prentiss Dr. to #5 Bingham Ln

2:10 PM STOP #3

Host Paul and Susan Meng, #5 Bingham Ln. (Invited Guests)

Approximately 30 minutes

THE TREES SUBDIVISION

Turn left onto Old Prentiss Highway right on Live Oak to left on Pecanwood loop around to left on Live Oak to a left on Hwy 61 South

THE HILLS SUBDIVISION

Hurricane Road to a left on Ridgeway to a right on Laurel Hill to a right on Dunbarton Drive to South Hampton Road to a right on Hwy 61 South to rmal stop #4 (27 Colony Dr.)

3:10 PM STOP #4

HOST — Ray & Andrea Bradford, 27 Colony Dr. (Invited Guests)

Approximately 30 minutes

FINAL STOP: ALL DEPART WITHOUT ESCORT — SAFETY FIRST!