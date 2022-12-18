GALLERY: Festive wreaths placed on solider’s graves

Published 12:33 pm Sunday, December 18, 2022

By Sabrina Simms Robertson

NATCHEZ — National Wreaths Across America Day was celebrated in the Miss-Lou and beyond on Saturday, Dec. 17.

Hundreds gathered to place approximately 1,500 wreaths on soldiers’ graves. Above are scenes from Wreaths Across America Day at the Natchez National Cemetery.

