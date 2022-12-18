GALLERY: Festive wreaths placed on solider’s graves
Published 12:33 pm Sunday, December 18, 2022
1 of 11
National Wreaths Across America Day was celebrated in the Miss-Lou and beyond on Saturday, Dec. 17. Hundreds gathered at the Natchez National Cemetery Saturday to place approximately 1,300 wreaths on soldiers' graves. (Sabrina Robertson | The Natchez Democrat)
Ben Tucker speeks Saturday before the wreath laying ceremony. (Sabrina Robertson | The Natchez Democrat)
Easton Floyd, age three, tidies up a ribbon on a wreath he placed on a grave. (Sabrina Robertson | The Natchez Democrat)
Jennifer Klein and her son Zachary Klein place wreaths during Wreaths Across America Day. (Sabrina Robertson | The Natchez Democrat)
NATCHEZ — National Wreaths Across America Day was celebrated in the Miss-Lou and beyond on Saturday, Dec. 17.
Hundreds gathered to place approximately 1,500 wreaths on soldiers’ graves. Above are scenes from Wreaths Across America Day at the Natchez National Cemetery.