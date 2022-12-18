GALLERY: Live nativity reminds of Christmas meaning

Published 12:51 pm Sunday, December 18, 2022

By Sabrina Simms Robertson

NATCHEZ — Those who are passing through Jefferson Street this evening between 5 and 7 p.m. will notice a live nativity scene outside Jefferson Street United Methodist Church.

Christmas carols played on bells set the tone of the quiet manger scene where JSUMC youth dressed as Biblical characters play the part of Mary, Joseph, an angel, a shepherd and a wise man. Above are photos of the nativity to help remind us of the meaning of Christmas.

Email newsletter signup

More News

SANTA COP: Children gifted with Christmas shopping spree

GALLERY: Festive wreaths placed on solider’s graves

Santa making plans for Natchez visit; releases his route for Christmas Eve

School board pursues contract with performing arts, band consultants

Print Article

  • Natchez Democrat Games

    All games are FREE. No subscription required to play.



    Click here for more games

  • Mississippi River level at Natchez

  • Polls

    Are you on Team Real Tree or Team Artificial Tree?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Special Sections