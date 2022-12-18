GALLERY: Live nativity reminds of Christmas meaning
Published 12:51 pm Sunday, December 18, 2022
1 of 5
Rachel Misita as Mary, Abigail Hosford as the angel and Joseph Misita as Joseph watch over baby Jesus in a manger. (Sabrina Robertson | The Natchez Democrat)
Nelda Thomas plays Christmas carols on bells. (Sabrina Robertson | The Natchez Democrat)
Rachel Misita as Mary, Abigail Hosford as the angel and Joseph Misita as Joseph watch over baby Jesus in a manger. (Sabrina Robertson | The Natchez Democrat)
Avery Wilkerson as a wise person, Rachel Misita as Mary, Abigail Hosford as the angel, Joseph Misita as Joseph and Braden Starr as a shepherd. (Sabrina Robertson | The Natchez Democrat)
Rachel Misita as Mary, Abigail Hosford as the angel and Joseph Misita as Joseph watch over baby Jesus in a manger. (Sabrina Robertson | The Natchez Democrat)
NATCHEZ — Those who are passing through Jefferson Street this evening between 5 and 7 p.m. will notice a live nativity scene outside Jefferson Street United Methodist Church.
Christmas carols played on bells set the tone of the quiet manger scene where JSUMC youth dressed as Biblical characters play the part of Mary, Joseph, an angel, a shepherd and a wise man. Above are photos of the nativity to help remind us of the meaning of Christmas.