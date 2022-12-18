GALLERY: Live nativity reminds of Christmas meaning Published 12:51 pm Sunday, December 18, 2022

1 of 5

NATCHEZ — Those who are passing through Jefferson Street this evening between 5 and 7 p.m. will notice a live nativity scene outside Jefferson Street United Methodist Church.

Christmas carols played on bells set the tone of the quiet manger scene where JSUMC youth dressed as Biblical characters play the part of Mary, Joseph, an angel, a shepherd and a wise man. Above are photos of the nativity to help remind us of the meaning of Christmas.