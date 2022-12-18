SANTA COP: Children gifted with Christmas shopping spree
Published 1:23 pm Sunday, December 18, 2022
1 of 9
Kirby Stroud, 10, shops with Corporal Carter of Natchez Police Department. (Sabrina Robertson | Natchez Democrat)
Jermyiah Green, 7, picks out a makeup kit with Kenyatta Sampson of Delta Sigma Theta Alumnae Chapter. (Sabrina Robertson | The Natchez Democrat)
Jernyiah Green, 4, shows her brother Jeremiah Green, 6, a doll house she picked out for Christmas. (Sabrina Robertson | The Natchez Democrat)
Jernyiah Green, 4, shows off a doll house she picked out for Christmas. (Sabrina Robertson | The Natchez Democrat)
Jeremiah Green, 6, wears a grin as he holds up his new toy truck. (Sabrina Robertson | The Natchez Democrat)
Sandra Lloyd and Courtney Fleming of Zeta Phi Beta help Makenzy Johnson on a Christmas shopping spree for Santa Cop. (Sabrina Robertson | The Natchez Democrat)
Makenzy Johnson, 8, picked out a homecoming queen doll for Christmas. (Sabrina Robertson | The Natchez Democrat)
Angela James of Delta Sigma Theta Alumnae Chapter shops for Santa Cop Christmas presents. (Sabrina Robertson | The Natchez Democrat)
Hanna Willis of NPD shop with her buddy, Kaleb Lewis, age 8. (Sabrina Robertson | The Natchez Democrat)
Who knew Santa was a cop?
Area children got to meet their friendly neighborhood police officers on a Christmas shopping spree on Saturday and picked out their own Christmas gifts thanks to the community donations to the Santa Cop Christmas program at Natchez Police Department.
Interim Police Chief Cal Green said enough funds were raised to shop for 20 to 25 children.