SANTA COP: Children gifted with Christmas shopping spree

Published 1:23 pm Sunday, December 18, 2022

By Sabrina Simms Robertson

Who knew Santa was a cop?

Area children got to meet their friendly neighborhood police officers on a Christmas shopping spree on Saturday and picked out their own Christmas gifts thanks to the community donations to the Santa Cop Christmas program at Natchez Police Department.

Interim Police Chief Cal Green said enough funds were raised to shop for 20 to 25 children.

