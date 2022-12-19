‘BABY IT’S COLD OUTSIDE’: Dangerously cold weather expected holiday weekend Published 3:12 pm Monday, December 19, 2022

NATCHEZ — A period of dangerously cold weather is expected for the area from Thursday night through Saturday night.

Bri Cooks of Adams County Emergency Management said EMA is planning to open the Adams County Safe Room as a warming shelter beginning at 5 p.m. Thursday through 8 a.m. Monday.

Adams County is on the line of an elevated to a significant threat of dangerous temperatures, according to the National Weather Service Jackson Office.

The northern part of the county could experience lows below 15 degrees and highs below 32 degrees and windchills between -10 to -1 degrees, especially from late Thursday night through Friday. The southern part of the county could experience lows below 20 degrees, highs still below 32 degrees, and windchills between zero and 9 degrees.

Under these conditions, hypothermia will be likely with prolonged exposure, and exposed pipes could be damaged, according to the weather service. Water main breaks are possible, especially in the significant threat area.

“With this being a busy week of travel and holiday preparations, please monitor the latest forecast updates and prepare for this anticipated cold weather episode,” the National Weather Service states. “Be sure family and neighbors have a warm place to stay.”

With below-freezing temperatures and a 20 percent chance of precipitation Thursday night, a slight chance of rain and snow showers is in the forecast with snow flurries possible overnight.

Friday looks sunny and mostly clear with a high near 27 degrees and wind gusts as high as 30 miles per hour.