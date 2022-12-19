Denise V. Champ Published 4:15 pm Monday, December 19, 2022

July 10, 1954 – Dec. 14, 2022

NATCHEZ — Funeral services for Denise “Niecy” Champ, 68, of Natchez, who passed away in Natchez, will be held on Friday, December 23, 2022, at the Marshall Funeral Home Chapel in Natchez at 11:00 A.M. Interment will follow at Bethlehem Baptist Church Cemetery.

Visitation services will be held on Thursday, December 22, 2022, from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Marshall Funeral Home Chapel in Natchez and on Friday, December 23, 2022, from 10 a.m. until the service time.

Email newsletter signup

Denise was born on July 10, 1954, in Natchez, MS, to Mable Thomas

Champ and Roosevelt Champ.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and two brothers, Ronald Thomas and Charles Champ.

Denise to cherish her memories one son, Charles Andre (Tania) Perkins of Dallas, TX; one daughter, Sonja Yvette Perkins; special son, Carlos Thomas all of Natchez, MS; six brothers: Melvin Champ and Gerald (Cellesene) Thomas both of Jackson, MS, Ronnie Champ of Chicago, IL, Anthony Thomas, Terry Champ Sr., and Michael Champ all of Natchez, MS; two sisters, Bernadine (Dwight) Cameron and Catina (Shawn) both of Kaho of Natchez, MS; sister-in-law, Felicia Thomas of Natchez, MS; six grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, and other relatives.

Online condolences can be made at www.marshallfuneralhomems.com for the family, as well as memorial tributes.