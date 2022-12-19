Dorothy Gillette Garrity Published 4:09 pm Monday, December 19, 2022

July 15, 1957 – Dec. 19, 2022

Dorothy Gillette Garrity of Natchez, Mississippi, passed away on December 19th, 2022. She was a life and business partner to Dr. Byron Garrity and mother to their five children. She was a loving, giving, and selfless mother and wife. She never wanted attention, nor sought recognition for herself during her life, but was always willing to help others.

Dorothy was born on July 15, 1957, in Stillwater, Oklahoma to Betty Derrick Gillette and Dr. Claude Gabriel Gillette, Jr. She grew up in Carlisle, Arkansas with her 4 siblings, where she graduated from Carlisle High School in 1974.

Dorothy was the first female to graduate from the University of Southern Mississippi with an Athletic Training degree. She went on to receive a master’s degree in Education. She taught many local students at Cathedral School, Adams County Christian School, Chamberlain Hunt Academy, and Co-Lin Natchez.

She also spent many nights on the sidelines of local school sporting events as a certified athletic trainer for Mississippi Sports Medicine of Jackson. Early in her career, Dorothy taught and trained for Episcopal High School in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She also spent one summer as a certified athletic trainer for the United States Olympic Team’s summer camp.

Dorothy served as an officer in the Spouse Auxiliary for the Mississippi Veterinary Medical Association. She is recognized as a life member of the University of Southern Mississippi Alumni Association. For many years, she volunteered her time as a mentor and leader for the St. Mary’s Catholic Youth Organization. Dorothy, also, thoroughly enjoyed cooking, exercising, hunting, and spending time outdoors.

She is survived by her husband, Dr. Byron Garrity, and their five children; Derrick (32), Sarah (27), Thomas (26), Daniel (23), and Joseph (19); as well as, one granddaughter, Taylor Lynn Garrity (3), daughter of Derrick and Shelby Garrity. She is also survived by her mother and four siblings; Betty Gillette of Hazen, Arkansas, Dr. Gabriel Gillette, John Gillette, Dr. Mary Henkel, and Elizabeth Fitzpatrick.

She was predeceased by her father, Dr. Claude Gillette, Jr.

The family will celebrate her life in Natchez, Mississippi with a visitation service at Laird Funeral Home on Thursday, December 22, from 5-7 p.m. and with a funeral mass at St. Mary Basilica on Friday, December 23, at 1:30 pm.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make a charitable contribution to Cathedral School, St. Mary’s Basilica, Assumption Catholic Church, M.D. Anderson Cancer Center, or a charity or church of your choice in Dorothy Garrity’s honor.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at lairdfh.com.