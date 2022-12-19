Leah Parker Watson

Published 4:04 pm Monday, December 19, 2022

By Staff Reports

Funeral services for Leah Parker Watson, 60, of Monterey, LA will be held at New Harvest Assembly of God in Monterey on Saturday, December 17, 2022, at 11 a.m. with Rev. David Womack officiating.  Interment will follow at McFarlen -Gurie Cemetery in Jonesville, LA, under the direction of Young’s Funeral Home.

Leah was born on Tuesday, February 13, 1962, in Natchez, MS and passed away Wednesday, December 14, 2022, in Ferriday, LA.

The family will receive friends at New Harvest Assembly of God in Monterey on Friday, December 16, 2022, from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m.

Email newsletter signup

To leave an online condolence for the family please visit www.youngsfh.com.

More Obituaries

John Woodfork

Maur’Khylin Demond Bass

Denise V. Champ

Dorothy Gillette Garrity

Print Article

  • Natchez Democrat Games

    All games are FREE. No subscription required to play.



    Click here for more games

  • Mississippi River level at Natchez

  • Polls

    Are you on Team Real Tree or Team Artificial Tree?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Special Sections