Leah Parker Watson Published 4:04 pm Monday, December 19, 2022

Funeral services for Leah Parker Watson, 60, of Monterey, LA will be held at New Harvest Assembly of God in Monterey on Saturday, December 17, 2022, at 11 a.m. with Rev. David Womack officiating. Interment will follow at McFarlen -Gurie Cemetery in Jonesville, LA, under the direction of Young’s Funeral Home.

Leah was born on Tuesday, February 13, 1962, in Natchez, MS and passed away Wednesday, December 14, 2022, in Ferriday, LA.

The family will receive friends at New Harvest Assembly of God in Monterey on Friday, December 16, 2022, from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m.

Email newsletter signup

To leave an online condolence for the family please visit www.youngsfh.com.