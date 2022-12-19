Maur’Khylin Demond Bass

Graveside services for Maur’Khylin Demond Bass, infant son of Maurice Harber and Rushaundia Bass of Ferriday, LA will be held Friday, Dec. 23, 2022, at 11 a.m. from Ferriday Cemetery under the directions of Concordia Funeral Home of Ferriday, LA.

He is survived by his parents; two sisters, Maur’Ziyah and Maur’Yohnna Bass; maternal grandparents, Roosevelt and Deloris Bass; paternal grandparents, Shelly and Samuel Washington and Jerry Fisher, all of Ferriday; and a number of other siblings, cousins, aunts and uncles.

