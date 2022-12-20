A great place to celebrate the holidays is right here Published 2:00 pm Tuesday, December 20, 2022

If you think back to your earliest Christmas memory, it’s rarely one of those big expensive toys that you got every year as a child that stands out.

For many, it’s all the little memories made around the holidays that count the most.

Building a snowman on your first southern snow day, playing the angel or the shepherd at the church Christmas pageant, and baking Christmas cookies with mom or grandma for the family gathering are all examples of the little things that make the season bright.

Another opportunity to make memories with your little ones, parents, or grandparents is coming up at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 22, in Memorial Park behind St. Mary’s Cathedral.

Have you been out there lately? The Christmas lights in Memorial Park have always been a delight year after year, but this year it glows brighter than ever with all sorts of decorations that will put a smile on the faces of kids from ages 1 to 92.

The decorations, based on children’s nursery rhymes, are a new feature added thanks to the Christmas in Natchez committee.

To ring in the season, the city is hosting good old-fashioned Christmas caroling amid this beautiful setting.

This is an opportunity to make memories with family members and with the community as a whole. Coming to this event can only bring us closer to one another.

Isn’t closeness what we want this time of year?

We are fortunate to live in a city that hosts community, family-friendly events such as this, whereas there are many that do not. Make memories by celebrating this holiday as a community.