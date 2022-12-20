Caroling in the Park, scheduled for Thursday, has been canceled Published 4:08 pm Tuesday, December 20, 2022

NATCHEZ — Due to the expected hard freeze and below-freezing temperatures forecast for Thursday, Caroling in the Park with Mayor Dan Gibson has been canceled.

The community event was planned for Thursday evening at Memorial Park.

“With the weather being what it is, we want to make sure everyone is safe. We are not going to encourage anyone to get out in the freezing weather more than they have to be out already. Already, folks have to be out to see family and church. Let’s not throw another event on top of that,” Gibson said.

The Adams County Safe Room will open at 5 p.m. on Thursday for anyone who needs shelter from the cold.

“We will always find another opportunity to get out and sing together and have fun. I don’t think we need a holiday to do that. Singing together is something we can really do any time,” he said.

Gibson urged everyone to stay safe and enjoy the holidays.

“Enjoy your family and loved ones and enjoy a little time off. We all stay so busy. Take the time to realize what the important things are, like family and friends, celebrating the Christ child or Hanukkah or celebrating the end of one year and beginning of the other,” he said.