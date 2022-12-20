Children’s Christmas Tree Fund still open for donors
Published 5:34 pm Tuesday, December 20, 2022
NATCHEZ — For nearly 120 years, the Natchez Children’s Christmas Tree Fund has provided a way for the community to help make a magical holiday for hundreds of needy children each year.
The fund began with Capt. James Lambert in 1903, who was owner of The Natchez Democrat. Soon, the community began to support the effort with donations and businessmen formed the Santa Claus Committee to provide financial support and – most important – to help lead Santa Claus on his Christmas Eve parade through Natchez and to the distribution site.
Remarkably, the program remains funded entirely by the generosity of the community and the Santa Claus Committee members.
Donations can be brought or mailed to The Natchez Democrat, 503 N. Canal St., Natchez, MS 39120 or can be made using a credit or debit card by going to natchezdemocrat.com and clicking the link.
Here are donors thus far to the 2022 Natchez Children’s Christmas Tree Fund.
Anonymous
Benny Campbell, in memory of Lola Campbell
Betty White, in memory of Edward and Margie Barrett
Carol Anne Blitzer, in memory of Marty Nathanson, Frances Kling Nathanson and Beatrice Lopoo Nathanson
Charlotte and Johnny Byrne
Christina Fay Zuccaro, in memory of Bennett Michael Jeansonne Jr.
Jimmi Vasser, Curtis and Ava, in memory of Phil Vasser, Santa 1981
Johnny Thornton, in memory of Curtis and Ruby Cowart
Johnny Thornton, in memory of Bennie and Merle Thornton
Katie and Cliff McCarstle
Kay and Ron Jinkins
Taylor Christmas Fund, in honor of Argent Trust, 500 East Reynolds Drive, Ruston, LA
Women of Trinity Episcopal Church
Work Force Consultants
The Eidt Family, in memory of Arthur Eidt
Carolyn Krueger, in memory of Rudy, Santa 1997
Donna and Kevin Smith
Wayne Potter
Jimmy Smith
Henry and Patrick Burns
Mary and Ed Eidt
Amy Smith, in memory of Janie Branch and in honor of Michael, Gabe, Emma, Tyler and Emily Clarie
George Ann and Phil Hale
Ms. Judy Stahlman, in memory of Cappy Stahlman
Reed, Caroline, Jack and Lucy, in memory of Jack Benoist
Cora and Charles Wright, in memory of Patsy Weeks and Evelyn Davis
Erin and Macky Myers, in honor of Arthur’s Tires
Missy and Walter Brown
Ruth Coy
William Feltus
Karen Blain
Kim Allen
Wes and Tommy Pack, Merry Christmas
Judy and Jim Wiggins, Bless the Children
Charlotte Sanguinetti
Richie Walcot
Pokey O’Beirne
Teresa Burns
Noreen Pyron
Andrew Ketchings
Cade Cloy
Stacy Graning
Merit Health Natchez, in honor of our medical staff
Priscilla and Johnny Dale
Deborah Moffett
Tony and Annette Byrne, in memory of Sen. Bob M. Dearing
Jim and Mary Lessley, in memory of Phil Vasser and Cappy Stahlman
Jan Griffey, in memory of Jim Griffey
Jan Griffey, in memory of Lorna Case