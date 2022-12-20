Delta Charter falls to Union Parish Published 3:20 pm Tuesday, December 20, 2022

FARMERVILLE, La. — Union Parish High School’s varsity girls’ basketball team had too much size and strength for Delta Charter School to deal with as the LHSAA Class 3A Fightin’ Lady Farmers defeated the Class 1A Lady Storm 66-34 last Friday night.

Union Parish jumped out to a 20-2 lead over Delta Charter by the end of the first quarter. The Lady Storm fought back in the second quarter, outscoring the Fightin’ Lady Farmers 18-6 in the second quarter to trail at halftime 26-20.

“First quarter was horrible. That was big. We knew they were going to play physical, but we weren’t ready for it,” Lady Storm head coach Ronald Ellis said. “We went on a run in the second quarter, but then Kenzeria Glasper got in foul trouble and another player got dehydrated and she could only play one quarter.”

Unfortunately, the Lady Storm had a tough time dealing with the physicality of the Fightin’ Lady Farmers in the second half. Union Parish outscored Delta Charter 24-8 in the third quarter and 16-6 in the fourth quarter

Roniya Ellis led Delta Charter (4-6) with a game-high 22 points, but she was the only player for the Lady Storm to score in double figures. Madysen Grover was next with seven points.

Union Parish was led by A. Butler with 13 points and T. Baker added 10 points.

“They’ve got a girl who’s 6-3 and another who’s 6-1. And they’ve got three players coming off the bench who are at least 5-10. They’re the biggest team we’ve faced this season,” Ellis said. “And they’re big bodies. And they can rebound. They get those second-chance opportunities. They got too many chances because of their size.”

Despite the loss, Ellis said there were some positives to take away from this game.

“We fought hard. We didn’t give up. We won’t face anyone this big the rest of the season, at least not in district,” Ellis said.

The Lady Storm fell to 4-6 overall. They traveled to Tallulah, La. to take on Madison High School at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Union Parish boys 60, Delta Charter 44

FARMERVILLE, La. — For some reason, the Delta Charter School Storm was not as focused of a team as it should have been taking on a team from a higher classification and that proved to be big as the Fightin’ Farmers took a 60-44 win last Friday night.

“Probably the most unfocused, unready game we’ve had this season,” Storm head coach Ronald Ellis said. “They were not ready to play and it showed. Just teenagers playing before the game and not (being) focused.

Class 3A Union Parish, on the other hand, was ready and focused to take on Class 1A Delta Charter from the get-go. The Fightin’ Farmers took it to the Storm on both ends of the court in the first quarter en route to a 15-6 lead at quarter’s end.

Union Parish took a 27-17 lead into halftime before putting away Delta Charter with a 20-14 advantage in the third quarter for a 47-31 lead. Both teams scored 13 points in the fourth quarter.

“When you see them doing a little extra before the game, they’re not mentally ready. Jost one of those nights. Hopefully, it won’t happen again,” Ellis said.

Ronald Ellis Jr. finished with a double-double to lead Delta Charter with 15 points and 11 rebounds while Tyrin Singleton scored 13 points.

The Storm dropped to 3-5 overall and next played at Madison High School at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.