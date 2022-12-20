Natchez holds off Franklin County Published 3:19 pm Tuesday, December 20, 2022

MEADVILLE — Kameron Carter led Natchez High School’s varsity boys’ basketball team with a game-high 21 points as the visiting Bulldogs held on for a 44-43 win over the Franklin County High School Bulldogs last Friday night.

In a battle between one of the top teams in MHSAA Class 5A and one of the best teams in Class 3A, Natchez High was able to do just enough to defensively push back Franklin County’s comeback attempt.

“It was a good defensive game, both ways. Great atmosphere. Kids played hard for both teams,” Natchez High head coach David Haywood said. “Coach (Rickey) O’Quinn had their kids play hard to protect their home court. We knew it wasn’t going to be easy. We were able to get stops when we needed them to get the win.”

Haywood noted that the game was a lower-scoring one than he expected, but that was because neither team shot the ball as well as they could have. He then added that it was because of how well both teams played defensively.

“When that happens, you expect the scoring to be lower,” Haywood said.

Natchez High jumped out to an 11-4 lead over Franklin County after one quarter of play. Then the visiting Bulldogs let their guard down defensively and that allowed the host Bulldogs to get back in the game.

Led by Donovan Wilson and Daylan Thomas, Franklin County outscored Natchez High 17-15 in the second quarter to go into halftime down just 26-21. And that gave the host Bulldogs some confidence that they can play with anyone from any classification.

“In the first quarter, guys were in the right position and communicating very well and we were changing defenses on them. We were a little confused in the second quarter and that allowed them to make some shots,” Haywood said. “Wilson played hard and led them with the energy to get back in the game in the second quarter being aggressive offensively.”

Wilson led the host Bulldogs (10-2) with 10 points while Thomas contributed with eight points.

Franklin County put up 13 points while holding Natchez High to just 10 points in the third quarter to make it a 36-34 lead in favor of the visiting Bulldogs. Both teams struggled to get shots to fall in the fourth quarter with FCHS scoring nine points and NHS finishing with eight points.

Javeon Walker added eight points while Preston Jackson chipped in with six points for Natchez High (9-3). The Bulldogs next played at Port Gibson High School at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Franklin County girls 53, Natchez High 26

MEADVILLE — The host Franklin County Lady Bulldogs had their way with Natchez High School on both ends of the court last Friday night in a 53-26 win over the visiting Lady Bulldogs last Friday night.

No other information on the game was available. Natchez High’s Lady Bulldogs (8-4) traveled to play at Port Gibson High School at 6 p.m. Tuesday.