Courthouse Records: Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022 Published 12:00 am Wednesday, December 21, 2022

Adams County

Dec. 9-15

Civil suits:

Estate of Mary Chatman Profice.

Estate of Elizabeth McKeown Crawford.

Estate of Eddie Johnson.

Divorces:

Joel Edward Dupre and Dana Cole Dupre. (Joint Complaint for Divorce)

Geoffrey J. Flattmann and Lisa Flattman. (Joint Complaint for Divorce)

Marriage license applications:

Stephen Dewayne Riggs, 48, Natchez to Demeshia Laquista Harris, 40, Natchez.

Deed transactions:

Dec. 8-14

Carl E. Jackson Jr. to Barbara Hoskins, land beginning at a point where the northerly right-of-way of Lasalle Street intersects the Westerly right-of-way of Lamar Street.

P. Glenn Green to Christine R. Green and Cedric Green, lot 22 of Block “C” Homochitto Place Addition.

George J. Guido & Company, represented by Gary J. Guido, to Patrick L. Gibson, lot 51 of the Division of a Portion of Helena Plantation.

Jo Ann Bumgarner to Michael McNorris Sr. and Lenora McMorris, lot 12 Brookfield Subdivision.

Jimmy N. Pruitt Jr. to Anna Holcomb, land from an iron pin marking the northwest corner of lot 11 Forest Home Subdivision.

Patricia L. Granier to Floyd Newman Jr., lot 54 Sandpiper Addition, Second Development.

Mark A. Cannon to Steven Allen and Patricia S. Allen, lots 38 and 39 Homewood Park Subdivision.

Mary Jane Tyson to GMG Properties, LLC, lot 13 Southwood Lodge Plantation.

Soldiers Retreat, LLC to Sandpiper, LLC, a portion of Tract III of the Division of Mt. Airy Plantation.

Soldier’s Retreat, LLC to Sandpiper, LLC, lots 7, 8 & 10 of a portion of lot 1 Forest Home Subdivision.

Soldier’s Retreat, LLC to Sandpiper, LLC, lots 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 9, 10, 11, 12 & 13 of a portion of Briarwood Estates.

BJM Construction, L.L.C. to Raythell Smith, lot 65 Woodland Hills Subdivision.

Daniel P. Miller and Janice Miller to Stays By Stanton, LLC, lot 28 Brooklyn Subdivision.

H. Watts Construction, LLC to Monevia Riche Snyder, lot 25 South Broadmoor Subdivision.

Triple R Investments, LLC to Ruben Rogers IV, a 5.72 acre portion of Pond Meadows.

Mortgages:

Dec. 8-14

Christine R. Green and Cedric Green to P. Glenn Green, a/k/a Paul Glenn Green, lot 22 of Block “C” Homochitto Place Addition.

Michael McMorris Sr. and Lenora McMorris to United States of America Rural Housing Service, lot 12 Brookfield Subdivision.

Steven Allen to Fidelity Bank, lots 38 and 39 Homewood Park Subdivision.

Raythell Smith to United States of America Rural Housing Service, lot 65 Woodland Hills Subdivision.

Stays By Stanton, LLC to Home Bank, lot 28 Brooklyn Subdivision.

Monevia Riche Snyder to United Mississippi Bank, lot 25 South Broadmoor Subdivision.

Andrew Garrettson Johnson to Delta Bank, Ferriday Branch, a 16.00 Acre Portion of Woodlands Plantation.

Adams County Justice Court

Thursday, Dec. 15

Civil cases:

Fast Money v. Carline Harper.

Arthur’s Tires v. Charlotte Smith.

Midland Credit v. Jomesala Barnes.

Midland Credit v. Tammy Brott.

Rory Windhorst v. Michael Carter.

Riverbreeze Manor v. Jeremy Lyles.

Riverbreeze Manor v. Quatangela Anderson.

LVNV Funding, LLC v. April Wilson.

LVNV Funding, LLC v. Candice Turner.

LVNV Funding, LLC v. Denise McDonald.

LVNV Funding, LLC v. Jacques Hawkins.

LVNV Funding, LLC v. Karen Washington.

LVNV Funding, LLC v. April Wilson.

LVNV Funding, LLC v. Barbara Reed.

LVNV Funding, LLC v. Freda Allen.

LVNV Funding, LLV v. Joseph Washington.

LVNV Funding, LLC v. Keshia Chatman.

Village Square Apartments v. Latasha Woods.

Stonehurst Arms v. Alphaka Moore.

Stonehurst Arms v. Jamecia Thomas.

Fast Money v. Barbara Arnett.

Concordia Parish

Dec. 9-15

Civil suits:

Succession of Gwendolyn Sturgeon Swoveland.

Zari Art v. Dwyane Parker.

Gretchen Womack Bacon v. Ole Silver Lake, LLC.

Janie Womack Cater v. Ole Silver Lake, LLC.

Cocodrie Swamp, LLC v. Ole Silver Lake, LLC.

Michael D. Corley v. Ole Silver Lake, LLC.

Keeth George Drew III v. Ole Silver Lake, LLC.

JWJ, LLC v. Ole Silver Lake, LLC.

Clay Renard McGuffee v. Ole Silver Lake, LLC.

Penderosa, LLC v. Ole Silver Lake, LLC.

Cleveland Webb Womack II v. Ole Silver Lake, LLC

Wesley Warren Womack v. Ole Silver Lake, LLC.

Cari Ann Womack Nicholason v. Ole Silver Lake, LLC.

Janie Womack Cater v. James L. Young.

Janie Womack Cater v. Joel S. Young.

Janie Womakc Cater v. Richard Dodd Young.

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance v. Jimmie Conner.

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance v. Progressive Security Insurance Company.

Succession of Sharon Sue Wade.

Emancipation of Halle Ann Davenport.

Plaza Services, LLC v. Shanden King.

Credit Acceptance Corporation v. Luther Richardson.

State of Louisiana v. James E. Swanson Jr. (Non Support)

Janeiqua R. Swanson v. James E. Swanson Jr. (Non Support)

Brandi Lord v. Robert Chase Stroud.

State of Louisiana v. Robert Chase Stroud.

Discover Bank v. Alfred C. Bene Jr.

Sychrony Bank v. Wendy D. Maples.

Divorces:

None.

Marriage license applications:

James Arubuthnot Jr., 40, Natchez, Miss. to Angela Michele Shertzer, 40, Roggen, Colo.

Jonathon Tyler Heard, 25, Vidalia to Allye Madelyn Braley, 24, Vidalia.

Robert Anthony Rollins, 22, Woodville, Miss. to Makayla Jade Rogers, 20, Woodville, Miss.

Deed transactions:

Blake Daniel, Laken Masters, and Elizabeth Bartmess to Jennifer Zuccaro Underwood and Johnny Bruce Underwood, 2.9 Acres out of lot 11 Brookwater Plantation.

John L. Barker and Hazel J. Bacle Barker to Sharyl Barker, a portion of lot 11 of a subdivision of lot 6 Windemere Plantation.

Robert D. Maples and Shirley Whittington Maples to Jeffery Goodman, lot 246 in Block No. 3 Ridgecrest Subdivision.

Timothy M. Fuqua and Lakota Fuqua to Michael Devonte Whitley and Giselle Jacobo, lot 213 in Block No. 3 Ridgecrest Subdivision.

J & J Higgins, LLC to Franklin Bernard Cooley and Shannon Polk Cooley, lot 54 Lola Annland Subdivision.

Arie Jashuan Brunswick to Patricia Jefferson, lot A of lots 1-9 in Block No. 8 of the Ferriday Cooperage Tract.

Mortgages:

Johnny Bruce Underwood and Jennifer Zuccaro Underwood to Assurance Financial Group, LLC, a 2.9 Acre lot out of lot 11 Brookwater Plantation.

Jeffery Goodman to Sicily Island State Bank, lot 246 in Block No. 3 Ridgecrest Subdivision.

Franklin Bernard Cooley and Shannon Polk Cooley to Delta Bank, lot 54 Lola Annland Subdivision.

Marvin Tennessee and Antoinette Tennessee to Pelican State Credit Union, lot 43 Concordia Park Subdivision.

Patricia Jefferson to Rocket Mortgage, LLC, lot A of lots 1-9 in Block No. 8 of the Ferriday Cooperage Tract.

Jacinta Renetta Walker and Chaque Femme Boutique, LLC to Delta Bank, a 0.46 acre tract of lot 10 Minorca Acres Subdivision.

Jacinta Renetta Walker and Chague Femme Boutique, LLC to Delta Bank, a 0.91 acre tract of lot 2A Minorca Acres Subdivision.

TMRE, LLC to Winnsboro State Bank & Trust Company, lot 38 Second Smith Addition.