Crime Reports: Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022 Published 12:00 am Wednesday, December 21, 2022

Natchez Police Department

Arrests — Sunday

Kelsi Bernee Mims, 24, 149 South Spring Square, Fayette, on charge of contempt of court: failure to appear. Bond set at $337.50.

Arrests — Saturday

Carol Lavonne Stewart, 51, 101 Lewis Drive, Natchez, on charge of shoplifting; merchandise value less than $1,000; 1st offense. Bond set at $500.00.

Destiny Smith, 26, 327A Dumas Drive, Natchez, on charges of simple assault, contempt of court: failure to appear, disorderly conduct – failure to comply with requests of officer, and motor vehicle: possession of marijuana (1-30 grams) while operating a motor vehicle. No bond set on any of the charges.

Arrests — Friday

Kava Conner, 53, 301 McNeely Road, Natchez, on charge of contempt of court: failure to appear. No bond set.

Thomas Phillips Foesman, 65, 907 State Street, Natchez, on charge of threats on telephone. No bond set.

Reports — Monday

Five traffic stops on John R. Junkin Drive.

Two traffic stops on Canal Street.

Traffic stop on Oak Street.

Traffic stop on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on Old Washington Road.

Two traffic stops on U.S. 61 South.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North.

Traffic stop on Northgate Road.

Reports — Sunday

Traffic stop on Grand Soleil Boulevard.

Six traffic stops on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Four traffic stops on John R. Junkin Drive.

False alarm on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop at Sonic.

Breaking and entering on Dumas Drive.

Two traffic stops at Bellemont Shake Shop.

Traffic stop at NAPA/U.S. 61 South.

Disturbance on Sgt. Henry L. Brown Drive.

Intelligence report on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop at AT&T Store.

Shoplifting on Pilgrim Boulevard.

Traffic stop on Watkins Street.

Malicious mischief on Dumas Drive.

Dog problem on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop at Popeyes.

Traffic stop at CVS/U.S. 61 North.

Traffic stop on Old Washington Road.

Civil matter on Oak Place.

Property damage on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on Gayosa Avenue.

Harassment on West First Street.

False alarm on Devereux Drive.

Two traffic stops on South Canal Street.

Traffic stop on Franklin Street.

Traffic stop on West Steirs Lane.

Traffic stop on Pilgrim Boulevard.

Traffic stop on West Woodlawn Avenue.

Intoxicated driver/subject on South Canal Street.

Reports — Saturday

Three traffic stops on Duncan Avenue.

Traffic stop on John R. Junkin Drive.

Intoxicated driver/subject on Spencer Street.

Traffic stop on East Franklin Street.

Traffic stop on North Shields Lane.

Four traffic stops on Devereux Drive.

Traffic stop on B Street.

Four traffic stops on Main Street.

False alarm on Cemetery Road.

False alarm on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

False alarm on Homochitto Street.

Six traffic stops on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Accident on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on Pilgrim Boulevard.

Traffic stop on Homochitto Street.

Traffic stop on College Street.

Two traffic stops on U.S. 61 South.

Traffic stop on Broadway Street.

Theft on Linden Drive.

Reports — Friday

False alarm on North Union Street.

Malicious mischief on Gayosa Avenue.

Unwanted subject on North Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Intelligence report on West Steirs Lane.

Traffic stop on Morgantown Road.

Two traffic stops on U.S. 61 North.

Warrant/affidavit on Devereux Drive.

Three traffic stops on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Theft on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Fire on State Street.

Simple assault on Devereux Drive.

Two traffic stops on Devereux Drive.

Disturbance on Old Washington Road.

Traffic stop on Vaughn Drive.

Traffic stop on Roselawn Drive.

Traffic stop on Main Street.

Traffic stop on Roth Hill Road.

Accident on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Accident on West Woodlawn Avenue.

Traffic stop on St. Catherine Street.

Traffic stop on Minor Street.

Traffic stop on Lynda Lee Drive.

Two traffic stops on John R. Junkin Drive.

Traffic stop on Ray Street.

Adams County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Saturday

Stanley Wadell Burns, 37, Doty Garden Circle, Natchez, on charge of contempt of court for driving while license suspended. Released on $300.00 bond.

Reports — Sunday

Three traffic stops on U.S. 61 North.

Traffic stop on Lagrange Road.

Juvenile problem on Mississippi State Highway 553.

Breaking and entering on Fieldview Drive.

Two breaking and entering reports on Morgantown Road.

Accident on North Palestine Road.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 South.

Reports — Saturday

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 South.

Traffic stop on Devereux Drive.

Two traffic stops on U.S. 61 North.

Traffic stop on Covington Road.

Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Warrant/affidavit on State Street.

Juvenile problem on East Kirby Street.

Accident on Elbow Lane.

Reports — Friday

Shots fired on Lower Woodville Road.

Stolen vehicle on U.S. 61 North.

Warrant/affidavit on Lower Woodville Road.

Intelligence report on State Street.

Traffic stop on Lower Woodville Road.

Lost/stolen tag on North Union Street.

Traffic stop on Commerce Street.

Theft on Pineview Drive.

Three traffic stops on U.S. 61 North.

Traffic stop on Old U.S. Highway 84.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 South.

Traffic stop on Southwind Road.

Two traffic stops on Foster Mound Road.

Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Sunday

Dracarl J. Walker, 34, 105 Aspen St., Ferriday, speeding and driving while intoxicated (first offense). Bond set at $1,950.

Arrests — Saturday

Timothy J. Johnson, 33, 167 Ralphs Road, disturbing the peace, public drunkenness. Bond set at $350.

Reports — Monday

Automobile accident on US 84.

Reports — Sunday

Loud music on Bayou Drive.

Loud music on Doyle Road.

Traffic stop on Louisiana Highway 565.

Unwanted person on Louisiana Highway 565.

Nuisance animals on US 84.

Fight on Levens Addition Road.

Juvenile problem on Miranda Drive.

Unwanted person on Calhoun Road.

Civil matter on Weaver Street.

Traffic stop on US 84.

Theft on Louisiana Highway 906.

Suspicious person on US 84.

Nuisance animals on Louisiana Highway 65.

Reports — Saturday

Downed power lines on Peale Cross Road.

Alarms on US 84.

Civil matter on North Grove Drive.

Unwanted person on Rabb Road.

Criminal trespass on Ralphs Road.

Peeping Tom on Bishop Street.

Public intoxication on Ralphs Road.

Reports — Friday

Traffic stops on US 84.

Automobile accident at Delta Glass.

Computer aided solicitation of a minor on Carter Street.

Theft on Carter Street.

Harassment on Haley Road.

Nuisance animals on Louisiana Highway 900.

Disturbance on White Lane.

Automobile accident on Louisiana Highway 569.