Da’Chiana Kiana Swearengen Published 2:46 pm Wednesday, December 21, 2022

Sept. 16, 1997 – Dec. 13, 2022

NATCHEZ – Funeral services for Da’ Chiana Kiana Swearengen will be Friday, Dec. 23, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Antioch Baptist Church under the direction of Webb Winfield Funeral Home. Visitation will be Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022, from 4 until 5 p.m. in the funeral home chapel.