Henrietta Kircher Braswell Published 2:50 pm Wednesday, December 21, 2022

Dec. 13, 1942 – Dec. 21, 2022

FERRIDAY – Funeral services for Henrietta Kircher Braswell, 80, of Ferriday, LA will be held at Young’s Funeral Home in Ferriday on Friday, Dec. 23, 2022, at 10 a.m. with Bro. Denny Braswell and Bro. Glen Harrigill officiating. Interment will follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park, under the direction of Young’s Funeral Home.

Henrietta was born on Sunday, Dec. 13, 1942, in Breezy Hill, LA at home and passed away Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022, at her daughter’s home surrounded by family.

Henrietta gave her life to the Lord in Nov. 1965 and was baptized by Bro. Mack Walker at Sycamore Baptist church in 1967. She has been faithful to the Lord through the years by teaching Sunday school classes, leading Women’s Conferences, singing with the Louisiana Baptist women’s choir, and recently starting a “Widows Worth” program at Riverside Baptist Church. Henrietta was a great prayer warrior! She prayed daily for so many people. Once a person’s name was written in her prayer book, she never stopped praying for them. She loved her husband and four children. She was always there for her family. She would spend so much time with her children playing cards, jacks, dominoes, and Yahtzee, but she especially loved to play “Rook.”

Her favorite color was yellow and has requested that everyone wear yellow to her funeral and no crying! She wants a celebration!

She is reunited with the love of her life, Albert Garfield Braswell, Sr.; parents, Frank Kircher and Myrtle Rambo Kircher Marlette; grandson, Austin Scott; great-granddaughters, Hannah Elizabeth Nugent and Olivia Davis; twin great-grandchildren; and siblings, Alice ” Fritzie” Young, and Jackie Gardner.

Henrietta leaves behind her sons, Albert “Denny” Garfield Braswell and his wife, Carol of Clayton, LA, Bobby Braswell of Natchez, MS; daughter, Penny Harrigill and her husband, Glen of Ferriday, LA; son, Johnny Braswell and his wife, Kim of Cody, WY; 12 grandchildren, Mark Braswell and his wife, Rachel, Adrian Braswell Davis and her husband, Stephen, Annie Braswell White and her husband, CJ, Jesse Lynn Braswell, Chelsea Braswell, Derek Braswell and his wife, Nancy Rosario, Holden Braswell, Amber Harrigill Nugent and her husband, Tres, Paul Harrigill and his wife, Kelsi, Ashlee Fayth Braswell, Makenzee Braswell, and Blake Scott; and 15 great-grandchildren, Patrick, Josiah, and Alaynah “Luna” Grace Braswell, Amelia Davis, Jackson and Esther White, Audrey Burns, Charley Folds, Hudson, Harper, and Hebrew Nugent, Carter and Leah Harrigill, and David Michael and Haisley Scott; and sister, Sherrie Freeman. She leaves behind a host of nieces, nephews, family, and friends.

Those honoring Henrietta as pallbearers are Mark Braswell, Derek Braswell, Holden Braswell, Paul Harrigill, Blake Scott, Stephen Davis, Tres Nugent, Mike Folds, CJ White, and Jacob Bourgeois.

Honorary pallbearers are Rocky Smith, E. Orum Young, and Sherrie Freeman.

The family would like to express a special thank you to the beautiful nurses, Ashton Wilson, Erica Lofton, and the Enhabit Hospice Staff.

The family will receive friends at Young’s Funeral Home in Ferriday on Friday, Dec. 23, 2022, from 9 a.m. until service time at 10 a.m.

To leave an online condolence for the family please visit www.youngsfh.com.