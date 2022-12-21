Isabelle Spencer Gibson Published 2:40 pm Wednesday, December 21, 2022

Feb. 15, 1930 – Dec. 16, 2022

NATCHEZ – Funeral Services for Isabelle Spencer Gibson, 92, of Natchez, who died Friday, Dec. 16, 2022, in Natchez will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 23, 2022, at Second Union Baptist Church with Pastor John Scott, Jr. officiating.

Burial will follow at the church Cemetery under the direction of West Gate Funeral Home.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022, from 4:30 until 5:30 p.m. at the funeral home and will continue on Friday, Dec. 23, 2022, from 10 a.m. until the time of the service at the church. Masks are required at both events.

Isabelle was born on Feb. 15, 1930, the daughter of Lillie Pearl Cotton Ware and Samuel Spencer. She was educated in the Natchez Adams School System. Mrs. Gibson was a member of Second Union Baptist Church where she served with the Mother’s Board. She was also a member of the Eastern Stars.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Alton Gibson; parents; son, Edward Sylvester, Jr.; sisters: Clara Franklin, Tina Fitzgerald and brothers: Mose Ware, Ed Ware, Jr., and Bowser Ware, Sr.

Isabelle leaves to cherish her memories: three sons, Robert Sylvester (Dorothy), Samuel Gibson (Betty) and Maurice Gibson (Kim); brother, Rev. Monroe Ware (Sarah); sisters, Alberta Selmon; sister-in-law, Daisy Ware; grandchildren, Gene Sylvester, Tina Sylvester, Jarrius Rice, Courtney Mosby, Andrew Sylvester, Jacqueline Edwards, Cassandra Smiley, Charlie Smiley, III, Shemeka Isaac, Kameron Gibson, Zhaman Gibson; twenty-one great-grandchildren, four great-great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.westgatefh.com