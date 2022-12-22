Donald Green Published 10:21 am Thursday, December 22, 2022

Sept. 13, 1948 – Dec. 16, 2022

NATCHEZ – Funeral services for Donald Wayne “Duck” Green, 74, of Natchez, who passed away on Dec. 16, 2022, in Natchez, will be held on Friday, Dec. 23, 2022, at Holy Family Catholic Church at 10 a.m. with Father Anthony Okwum officiating under the direction of Marshall Funeral Home. Interment will follow at the National Cemetery.

Visitation services will be held on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022, from 7 until 9 p.m. at the Marshall Funeral Home Chapel in Natchez and on Friday, Dec. 23, 2022, from 9 a.m. until the service time at the church.

Email newsletter signup

Donald was born on Sept. 13, 1948, in Natchez, MS, to Duncan and Willie Mae Green.

He is preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Duncan (Georgia) Green, Jr. of Natchez, MS, and Danny Green of Chicago, IL; and one sister, Ruth Holden.

Donald leaves to cherish his memories his wife, Harriet W. Green of Natchez, MS; one son, Daryl (Tara) Green of Natchez, MS; one daughter, LaDonna Green of Natchez, MS; five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren; one brother, David (Diane) Green of Natchez, MS; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Online condolences can be made at www.marshallfuneralhomems.com for the family, as well as memorial tributes.