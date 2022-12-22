Nelson Harris Jr. Published 10:26 am Thursday, December 22, 2022

Sept. 24, 1950 – Dec. 10, 2022

A Celebration of Life for Nelson (Bugs) Harris, Jr. will be held Friday, Dec. 23, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Zion Chapel African Methodist Episcopal Church, 228 N. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Street, Natchez.

Nelson Harris was born in Natchez, MS to Agnes Watson Harris and Nelson Harris, Sr. on Sept. 24, 1950. He transitioned to be with the Lord on Dec. 10, 2022. He was a member of Zion Chapel A.M.E. Nelson was educated in the Natchez Public School. He then moved to Chicago, IL where he began his journey working for Midas for many years. He then went to work for Pactiv where he retired in 2019.

Nelson was fun, loving, caring and also loved to joke and he loved his family.

Nelson was proceeded in death by his mother, Agnes Watson Harris; father, Nelson Harris, Sr.; maternal grandparents, Ike and Josephine Watson; paternal grandparents, Gracie and Richard Harris; two brothers, Melvin and Larry Harris; one sister, Rose (Tut) Durrell and nephew, Edwin Jarell Harris.

Nelson was a devoted and loving father, brother, uncle and friend. He leaves to cherish his precious memories of his loving daughter, Felicia (FeFe) Irving; son-in-law, Robert Irving and one son, Patrick Harris; sisters, Carolyn Harris, Natchez, MS, Elta (Herman) Douglas, Chicago, IL, Ellen (Thomas) Earls, Woodville, MS, Elizabeth Vance Harris and Roslyn Harris, Natchez, MS; brothers, Robbin Harris and Jimmy Walton, Natchez, MS; a special brother, Robert Lewis; one aunt, Mabel King; grandchildren, Derrion Mitchell, Deriyé Carroll, Patrick Harris Jr., Kolby and Gabrielle Irving, Dakota Harris. great-grandchildren Deriah Carrol and Déparris Thomas; special family, Elodie, Daisy, Mary, Barbara, Pat, Sandra, William; special Lady, Felecia Jones, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Nelson,

You were a wonderful father to our daughter and grandchildren. Yes, I was hurt to hear God called you home to be with him. We will miss you dearly. Rest well my friend. -Drusilla

Daddy,

You held my hand when I was small, you caught me when I fell, and you are the hero of my childhood and my later years as well. Every time I think of you, my heart still fills with pride. Though I will always miss you Dad. Just one more time, I wish I could hear your voice. Unfortunately, life hasn’t given me that choice. I feel lost and dazed in our memories but I know you will forever be in my heart and by my side. Until we meet again, I Love You, Daddy! -Your Baby Girl FeFe