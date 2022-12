Patrick Doyle McDaniel Published 6:25 am Thursday, December 22, 2022

Patrick Doyle McDaniel, who was born on March 24, 1951, in McComb, Mississippi, passed away on Dec. 9, 2022, in Jacksonville, Florida, after a lengthy illness.

A memorial service has been planned for Jan. 4, 2023, at 11 a.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church in Natchez.