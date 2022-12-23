Crime Reports: Friday, Dec. 23, 2022 Published 12:00 am Friday, December 23, 2022

Natchez Police Department

No arrests available.

Reports — Wednesday

False alarm on U.S. 61 North.

Accident on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Reports — Tuesday

Hit and run on North Circle Drive.

Traffic stop on Homochitto Street.

False alarm on U.S. 61 South.

Harassment on Edgin Street.

Traffic stop on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Burglary on Live Oak Drive.

Traffic stop on John R. Junkin Drive.

Accident on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Two traffic stops on U.S. 61 North.

Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop at Walmart Parking Lot.

False alarm on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Reports — Monday

Accident on South Wall Street.

Accident on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Juvenile problem on U.S. 61 North.

Unwanted subject on Dumas Drive.

Breaking and entering on Jeff Davis Boulevard.

Fraud/false pretense on U.S. 61 South.

Two traffic stops on John R. Junkin Drive.

Accident on U.S. 61 North.

False alarm on North Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 South.

Traffic stop on South Canal Street.

Traffic stop on Canal Street.

Adams County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Tuesday

Tyler Blank, 27, Cloverdale Drive, Natchez, on charges of motor vehicle: possession of marijuana, license plate: no tag, expired tag, and no insurance. Held on $1,5000 bond.

Rami Shaw, 27, Alabama Street, Natchez, on charge of probation violation. Held without bond.

Viola J. Wells, 70, Tasha Drive, on charge of trespassing. Released on $500.00 bond.

Reports — Wednesday

False alarm on Southmoor Drive.

Reports — Tuesday

Traffic stop on River Terminal Road.

Fire on Liberty Road.

Accident on North Palestine Road.

Traffic stop on St. Catherine Street.

Harassment on State Street.

Traffic stop on Liberty Road.

Shots fired on Dunbar Road.

Theft on James Brown Avenue.

Reports — Monday

Domestic disturbance on Morgantown Road.

Intelligence report on Lynda Lee Drive.

False alarm on Martin Luther King Jr. Road.

Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Tuesday

Jessica Goodman, 36, 341 Green Acres Road, Ferriday, bench warrant for failure to appear. No bond set.

Lynika Collins, 33, 7700 Downman Road, New Orleans, speeding, possession of schedule II drugs (two counts), and driving under suspension. No bond set.

Reports — Tuesday

Unwanted person on Belle Grove Circle.

Automobile accident on Louisiana Highway 569.

Warrant on Green Acres Road.

Theft on Carter Street.

Unwanted person on US 84.

Criminal trespass on Harris Road.

Unauthorized use on Morris Road.

Traffic stops on Carter Street.

Unwanted person on Stephens Road.

Fire alarm on Carter Street.

Reports — Monday

Juvenile problem on Maple Bend Circle.

Traffic stops on Carter Street.

Attempted break in on Smith Lane.