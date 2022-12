Dottie Novak Published 11:22 am Friday, December 23, 2022

Jan. 24, 1964 – Dec. 22, 2022

NATCHEZ – A memorial service for Dottie Novak, 58, of Natchez who died Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022, in Natchez will be held at a later date under the direction of Laird Funeral Home.