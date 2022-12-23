MDOT clears Santa Claus for travel Published 5:22 pm Friday, December 23, 2022

JACKSON — The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) has announced that Santa Claus has met all permitting and airspace requirements, clearing St. Nick and his reindeer for travel in Mississippi on Christmas Eve.

Santa’s extra wide sleigh load passed inspection, permits were issued for his sack of toys exceeding posted weight limits and Rudolph’s nose so bright met all illumination requirements. Takeoffs and landings to and from the homes of children on the “Nice List” have been approved.

“We’d like to thank Santa, our partners in law enforcement and the entire North Pole team for their cooperation and attention to matters of transportation safety,” said Brad White, MDOT executive director. “Santa shares our passion for safe driving, whether by car, truck or sleigh. Do yourself a favor and stay off the “Naughty List” by paying attention to the rules of the road and never driving distracted or impaired.”

Additionally, MDOT awarded Santa a certificate of travel clearance, officially granting The Big Guy unrestricted access to all modalities of transportation in the Magnolia State for the holiday weekend. Conditions currently appear favorable for sleigh flight on Christmas Eve.

Motorists are advised to drive slow and be alert for sleighs (especially reindeer) after dark on Christmas Eve.

Stay updated with live traffic information at MDOTtraffic.com, download the MDOT Traffic mobile app and follow @MississippiDOT on Facebook and Twitter. Sleigh traffic version in beta.